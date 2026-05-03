Jonathan Aranda’s walk-off single gives Rays 2-1 win over Giants for 3-game sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Aranda hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning to cap a 4-for-5 afternoon,…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Aranda hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning to cap a 4-for-5 afternoon, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

After Junior Caminero was intentionally walked leading off the 10th, Aranda blooped an 0-1 fastball from Caleb Kilian (1-1) into short right-center to score automatic runner Chandler Simpson from second, giving Tampa Bay its ninth win in 10 games and sending San Francisco to its sixth straight loss.

The Rays tied it at 1-1 in the eighth on a safety squeeze by Ryan Vilade, who guided his bunt down the first-base line. Caminero slid in ahead of the throw from first baseman Rafael Devers.

The Giants went ahead in the first when Devers doubled and to left and scored on a single from Casey Schmitt. San Francisco scored just two runs during the series at Tropicana Field and was 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position Sunday.

Tampa Bay’s Ian Seymour (1-0) pitched a perfect 10th. Rays starter Steven Matz went six innings, allowing a run on four hits. He walked two and struck out one. Hunter Bigge and Bryan Baker followed with three scoreless innings, helping the Rays record their fourth sweep of the season.

Tyler Mahle pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings for the Giants, and Luis Arraez had two hits.

Up next

The Giants begin a six-game homestand Monday when they host San Diego. Neither team has named a starter.

RHP Nick Martinez (2-1, 1.70 ERA) takes the mound Monday when the Rays begin a series against visiting Toronto.

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