Half of La Liga teams are in relegation fight with two rounds left

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With the La Liga title clinched by Barcelona and Champions League berths decided, the remaining drama…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With the La Liga title clinched by Barcelona and Champions League berths decided, the remaining drama is in a multi-team fight to avoid relegation.

Last-placed Real Oviedo is already doomed. But, incredibly, no other team in the entire bottom half of the 20-team league is mathematically saved from relegation with two rounds left. Two other teams will also go down.

With just six points left in play, only five points separate Rayo Vallecano in 10th place from Mallorca and Levante in 18th and 19th and in the relegation zone.

All the games of Round 37 will be played simultaneously on Sunday.

Key matches

The biggest survival contest of the day will be Mallorca’s visit to Levante. A victory will likely lift the winner out of the drop zone, while a defeat will keep the loser in danger before next weekend’s final round.

Elche is level on points with Mallorca and Levante and it hosts an already saved Getafe.

Alaves, in 16th and just one point above the drop, visits the relegated Oviedo, while Girona, also one point above the drop, is at Atletico Madrid.

Osasuna and Espanyol, in 13th and 14th, clash in Pamplona with both just three points above the relegation zone.

Sevilla, up in 12th but still only four points from the drop, hosts Real Madrid. Valencia, in 11th, is level on points with Sevilla before visiting Real Sociedad. Rayo hosts Villarreal.

Players to watch

Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi has 22 goals this season, only two fewer than Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé, but that has still not been enough to keep his team away from the bottom of the table. Coach Martín Demichelis will again turn to his striker to lead the team against Levante.

Antoine Griezmann, the all-time leading scorer for Atletico, will play his last home game before he joins Orlando City in Major League Soccer next season.

It will also be Robert Lewandowski’s last game at Camp Nou when Barcelona hosts Real Betis. The club announced the 37-year-old striker is leaving after four seasons.

Out of action

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is out for the remainder of the season, as are Madrid players Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Arda Guler.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.