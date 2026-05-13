Giants beat Dodgers 6-2 as Bader and Haase hit back-to-back homers off Yamamoto

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Bader and Eric Haase homered back-to-back for the tying and go-ahead runs in the fifth…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Bader and Eric Haase homered back-to-back for the tying and go-ahead runs in the fifth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Haase tied the game with a solo shot in the third — his first homer since May 7, 2025. He nearly went deep a third time in the seventh when Andy Pages caught Haase’s long drive at the center field wall. Bader’s two-strike homer was his first since March 30 and tied the game before Haase went deep again for a 3-2 lead.

It was the first time Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-3) gave up three homers in a game. All three came from the eighth and ninth spots in the Giants’ lineup with two outs.

Shohei Ohtani homered for the first time since April 26 for the Dodgers.

San Francisco has won four of five and three in a row for the first time since April 16-18.

Giants starter Adrian Houser (1-4) allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three in beating the Dodgers for the first time in his career.

Caleb Kilian earned his second save with 1 1/3 innings of relief.

The scuffling Dodgers dropped their fourth in a row and ninth in 13 games while scoring three runs or fewer in 10 of those 13.

They trailed 6-2 and had the bases loaded in the eighth before Pages flied out to end the threat.

Yamamoto gave up five runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out eight.

Ohtani gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the third with his seventh homer. The two-way superstar singled, walked, struck out and grounded out. He scored the Dodgers’ first run on Will Smith’s sacrifice fly in the first.

Up next

The Giants’ Robbie Ray (3-4, 2.76 ERA) starts Wednesday against Ohtani (2-2, 0.97).

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