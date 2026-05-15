FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, Spurs-Wolves, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile with the FanDuel promo code offer and get a $150 bonus opportunity for tonight’s Cavs vs. Pistons and Spurs vs. Wolves playoff games. Bet $5 on either game and get your reward if your wager settles as a win. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code For NBA Playoffs

Before analyzing the numbers behind tonight’s matchups, here is a pragmatic overview of the current welcome offer available to new customers:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed On May 15th

The mechanics of this welcome offer are straightforward. New users simply need to register, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 real-money wager on a market like tonight’s Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. If your initial bet wins, your account is credited with $150 in bonus bets.

From an analytical standpoint, the primary advantage of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit for your qualifying wager. This means you are not forced to take on unnecessary risk. You can confidently back a heavy moneyline favorite—such as a home team with a high implied win probability—and still secure the full $150 bonus if the bet is successful.

FanDuel NBA Odds Tonight

With the promotional strategy established, we can examine the data for tonight’s available NBA slate:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers DET +146 / CLE -174 DET +4.5 (-118) / CLE -4.5 (-104) 210.5 (O -110 / U -110) San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -220 / MIN +184 SAS -5.5 (-112) / MIN +5.5 (-108) 218.5 (O -110 / U -110)

San Antonio enters as a heavy road favorite. This line is largely driven by the elite production of Victor Wembanyama. The phenom is dominating the postseason metrics, averaging 20.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and a staggering 4.2 blocks per game while maintaining an efficient 53.8% shooting percentage from the field. Conversely, Minnesota’s offensive output heavily correlates to Anthony Edwards, who is pacing the Timberwolves with 21.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per postseason contest.

Backing Wembanyama’s interior dominance on the moneyline provides a high-probability route to unlocking the promotional bonus.

Maximizing Value On Tonight’s MLB Slate, PGA Championship

If the NBA hardwood does not present a market that aligns with your betting models, this FanDuel welcome offer is entirely flexible and can be applied to tonight’s Major League Baseball schedule, including the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets.

When analyzing baseball markets for this specific “bet and get” promotion, the optimal strategy remains consistent: target heavy moneyline favorites to reduce variance. By identifying an ace starting pitcher with a high strikeout rate and a low expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) against an underperforming lineup, you can isolate a high-probability wager. Finding an MLB favorite in the -200 range gives you a statistically sound avenue to trigger the $150 in bonus bets.

Similarly, golf bettors evaluating the PGA Championship can utilize this promotion to build their bankrolls. Predicting an outright tournament winner in a major championship carries immense volatility due to the size of the field. However, to strategically trigger this FanDuel offer, bettors should avoid the outright winner markets and instead look toward heavy favorites in head-to-head tournament matchups or 3-ball props. Wagering your $5 on an elite, consistent golfer to simply outscore a volatile opponent in a single round presents a much lower-risk path to securing the $150 bonus.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer ahead is a streamlined process. No specific promo code needs to be entered during registration to qualify.

To execute this strategy and secure your bonus, follow these steps:

Register for a New Account: Sign up as a new user on the FanDuel platform here. Make a Deposit: Once your identity and location are verified, fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $5. Place Your First Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on tonight’s Cleveland vs. Detroit matchup, the Spurs vs. Timberwolves, an MLB moneyline, or a PGA head-to-head prop. Because there is no odds restriction, targeting a heavy favorite mathematically optimizes your chances of winning. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial real-money bet settles as a win, your account will be credited with $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel distributes the $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the qualifying wager’s settlement. Once these bonus funds hit your account, you can effectively utilize them to attack expected value spots across the remainder of the NBA playoffs and beyond.