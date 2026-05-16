FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for PGA Championship, MLB, MMA Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action can unlock a special welcome offer using a FanDuel promo code ahead of an incredible weekend of sports, highlighted by MLB, the PGA Championship and massive Saturday night Netflix MMA card. You don’t need a code to get the offer.





This promotion allows new FanDuel users to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if their initial wager wins. Designed exclusively for new users only, this welcome offer can be used to back a fighter at the Intuit Dome, a side in today’s MLB matchup at Nationals Park, or any other MLB game on the schedule this week.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB and Combat Sports

If you are getting ready to bet on the historic Netflix MMA card or tonight’s MLB interleague clash, securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Here is everything you need to know about the current FanDuel sign-up offer:

This FanDuel offer provides an excellent opportunity for new FanDuel customers to boost their bankroll. The sports world is entirely centered around the Saturday night Netflix MMA card broadcasting live from the Intuit Dome.

The event features a blockbuster headline bout between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, alongside a highly anticipated showdown between Nate Diaz and Mike Perry. With both Rousey and Perry currently favored in their respective fights, new users can strategically place their qualifying wager on the MMA card or look toward the MLB slate to find their preferred matchup.

If your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash payout. Best of all, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This means first-time players can back heavy MMA favorites like Rousey to safely trigger the bonus, or look for an underdog on the baseball diamond to chase a larger cash payout. As long as your qualifying $5 bet is graded as a win, the $150 bonus is yours.

How to Use the FanDuel Promo for MLB Games

Oddsmakers are treating this interleague clash as an absolute toss-up, pricing both teams at -108 on the moneyline with win probabilities splitting right down the middle (50.1% for Washington, 49.9% for Baltimore). The Washington Nationals enter this game as slight home underdogs on the runline, carrying a +1.5 (-172) spread. This season, Washington has struggled to defend their home turf with a 7-13 record at Nationals Park, while posting an 18-21 record overall when playing as an underdog.

The Baltimore Orioles, meanwhile, have had their own challenges hitting the road. Baltimore sits at 8-13 in away games this year and has played exactly .500 baseball (10-10) when listed as the betting favorite.

Offensively, the Washington Nationals hold a slight edge in generating run-scoring opportunities. Washington boasts a .322 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage across 1,537 at-bats. On the other side, the Baltimore Orioles lineup has been slightly less potent, recording a .315 on-base percentage and a .375 slugging percentage in 1,481 at-bats. With the game total set at 9.5 runs, bettors will have to weigh Washington’s superior slugging against both teams’ sub-.500 overall records and inconsistent recent trends.

Activate the FanDuel Promo Offer Today

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Orioles vs. Nationals game or the Saturday night Netflix MMA card is a simple process. Notably, no promo code is necessary to be entered to claim this promotion.

Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new sportsbook account as a first-time user on the platform. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market, such as Ronda Rousey to win, Mike Perry’s fight, or the Washington Nationals moneyline. There is no odds limit for this first real-money wager, allowing you to back heavy favorites or take a chance on an underdog.

If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets in addition to your cash winnings. All eligible users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement.