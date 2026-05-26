FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 Sign Up Bonus Ahead of Spurs-Thunder Game 5

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A busy week on the sports calendar is led by the final games of what has been a compelling series between the Spurs and Thunder. Whatever contest is of interest to you this week, new users can leverage the latest FanDuel Predicts promo code offer for a $25 predictions bonus. Of note, you won’t need to manually apply a code upon registration here.

The setup is simple. After signing up, eligible users receive a $25 bonus to explore basketball markets, including Game 5 between San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Overview

Using the latest FanDuel Predicts promo code is straightforward, but we need to cover the ground rules first.

Promo code: No code needed

No code needed Welcome bonus: $25 sign-up bonus for eligible new customers

$25 sign-up bonus for eligible new customers Eligibility: 18+ and present in the US

18+ and present in the US Availability: FanDuel Predict is available in all 50 states

FanDuel Predict is available in all 50 states Terms and Conditions: Bonus is non-withdrawable and expires 7 days after receipt.

Bonus is non-withdrawable and expires 7 days after receipt. Use case: Apply the bonus toward Oklahoma City-San Antonio markets or other games

This exclusive offer is strictly reserved for new FanDuel Predicts customers. If you qualify, you receive a $25 sign-up bonus to start reviewing the board. The accessibility is fantastic—the app is available in all states, meaning as long as you are 18 or older and present in the US, you can take part. Once your account is set up, you can use that initial 25 toward player performance markets and game markets for the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game 5 Analysis

Let’s look at the current market and see where the value may be on the board.

Team Market Price Probability Oklahoma City Thunder -168 60.27% San Antonio Spurs +142 39.73%

Oklahoma City sits as the favored side at -168, while San Antonio is priced at +142. That split tells us the market leans toward the Thunder, but the Spurs still present an interesting upside angle.

San Antonio currently boasts a superior Net Rating of 12.6, which edges out Oklahoma City’s 10.8. On top of that, San Antonio dominates the glass, grabbing 53.1% of available rebounds compared to the Thunder’s 49.8%. Given these statistical edges in the trenches, the Spurs side is worth a closer look for this matchup.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Predicts Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer is simple. Follow these steps to activate your FanDuel Predicts promo code:

Download the App: Search for the FanDuel Predicts app on your preferred mobile device and download it. Get it here. Create an Account: Open the app to begin registration. You will need to set up a new account by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To keep things secure and compliant, provide valid proof of identification during the sign-up process. You Won’t Need a Promo Code Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is successfully verified, you will automatically receive your $25 bonus.

With your account set up and your registration bonus, you are ready to review the board. Open the app, use your research, and make your selections on any upcoming game.