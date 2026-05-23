Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 in FanCash for Knicks-Cavaliers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and secure $200 in FanCash. New players can sign up and place a $20 bet on any game to unlock this bonus. Click here to start signing up.

This is a flexible offer that players can apply to a wide range of markets this weekend. With that said, the Eastern Conference Finals is the marquee event on Saturday. Basketball fans can start betting on the New York Knicks to take a 3-0 lead or the Cleveland Cavaliers to defend home court. Fanatics Sportsbook should be a go-to option for sports fans.

Use the links on this page to automatically activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and bet $20 to win $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $200 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 23, 2026

This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport this week. Remember, all it takes is a $20 bet to win $200 in FanCash. From there, players will be able to flip this FanCash on Knicks-Cavaliers.

Squad bets are a unique way to get in on the action during the playoffs. Create a total points parlay with multiple players. This means you can win your bet even if one of your players has a down night.

How to Get Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Creating an account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

There is no need to manually enter a promo code. This offer will be automatically unlocked.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Next, make a cash deposit of at least $10 using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $20 bet on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport. This will unlock $200 in FanCash, win or lose.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Betting Preview, Odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their backs against the wall after losing twice in New York, including a complete meltdown in the fourth quarter of Game 1. With all that said, the Cavs have been here before. Cleveland was down 2-0 to the Detroit Pistons before rallying to win that series in seven games.

New York will lean on its superstar duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Head coach Mike Brown has toggled from game to game between Brunson and Towns as the hub of the offense. Shutting down those two will be critical to the Game 3 outcome.

Take a closer look at the current odds on Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3 on Fanatics Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before tip-off):