Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 FanCash for Spurs-Thunder Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on the NBA Playoffs with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. This is an opportunity for basketball fans to win $200 in FanCash by placing a $20 bet on Spurs-Thunder. Click here to start the registration process.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are looking to bounce back after dropping two games in a row to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fanatics Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action during the Western Conference Finals. Not to mention, there are other sports like the NHL, MLB, tennis and golf to choose from.

Set up a new account with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and use a $20 bet to win $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $200 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 24, 2026

New players who take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo can secure $200 in FanCash with one bet. Set up a new account, make a cash deposit and place a $20 bet on Thunder-Spurs or any other game this weekend. That is all it takes.

From there, new users can flip this FanCash on straight bets or parlays. Fanatics Sportsbook has a unique squad bet option. Choose a statistic and add multiple players to your squad bet.

For example, you could combine Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso into one points parlay. If Wembanyama has a slow night, but Caruso has a great game, you still have a chance to win. Squad bets are a way to avoid losing because one player underperformed.

How to Get Started With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Fanatics Sportsbook. Set up a new account by following these step-by-step instructions:

Click on the links on this page to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer.

Answer the necessary information sections to create a secure profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $20 bet on Spurs-Thunder or any other game to win $200 in FanCash.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 4 Betting Preview, Odds

San Antonio can’t lose the series on Sunday night, but falling behind 3-1 to the defending champions would be close to a death sentence. The Thunder have looked like the deeper, fresher team with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso, Jared McCain and Cason Wallace have been gamechangers off the bench.

Wembanyama looked gassed in Game 3. His minutes have taken a significant jump in this series because San Antonio can’t survive without him on the floor. He’s playing 41.7 minutes per game this series compared to 28.8 per game in the previous two series.

Take a quick look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook odds for Game 4 (odds are subject to change before tip-off):