Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Game 7 (the two best words in sports) of the Western Conference Finals is tonight between the Spurs and Thunder, and you can dive into this game with a fantastic bonus in hand by claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. All new users who sign up will be able to win $200 in FanCash by placing a $20 bet on this game tonight with this offer here.







The Thunder had a chance to close out the series in Game 6, but the Spurs game to play in a dominant victory to move the series to a seventh game. After losing Game 1 the Thunder have won two straight games at home, but the Spurs have already shown they can win in Oklahoma City with that Game 1 victory.

Make an exciting game even more fun by being able to claim this fantastic welcome offer to get some skin in the game with a bonus in hand. Set up a new account with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and use a $20 bet to win $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer for $200 Western Conference Finals Game 7 Bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 30th, 2026

Dive into Game 7 tonight by redeeming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and you can claim $200 in FanCash to use for this electric matchup.

All you need to do is create a new account, make a cash deposit, and then place a $20 wager on this game tonight. From there, this FanCash can be used on straight bets, parlays or SGPs for Game 7 to get in on the action. This is a great way to enjoy the action with a bonus in hand.

Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Odds, Analysis via Fanatics Sportsbook

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 08:00 PM ET. With six games already in the books, this win-or-go-home matchup serves as a critical Game 7m of the NBA Western Conference Finals to determine who advances to the NBA Finals.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +135 -161 Total Points Over 212.5 (-110) Under 212.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 30, 2026, from BetMGM.

Through the first six games of this Western Conference Finals series, offensive efficiency has been the undeniable story. The San Antonio Spurs hold a 131.83 to 125.33 offensive efficiency advantage, edging the Oklahoma City Thunder slightly in overall production by averaging 113.0 points per game on 43% shooting. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are right behind them, scoring 110.0 points per game on 42% shooting from the floor.

How to Activate this Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Fanatics Sportsbook. Set up a new account by following these step-by-step instructions: