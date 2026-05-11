Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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I’m always looking for a strategic edge during the playoffs, and by activating the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer here, new users can place a simple $20 wager on today’s Pistons-Cavaliers contest—or any other NBA game this week—and lock in a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. The absolute best part? The outcome of your bet doesn’t even matter. Win or lose, that bonus is yours.
This exclusive promotion is for new users only, serving as the perfect opportunity to jumpstart your account ahead of the next tip-off and set yourself up for a nice pay day throughout the playoffs.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $200 NBA Bonus
Let’s break down exactly what we are getting. When I’m handicapping these playoff slates, I want maximum flexibility, and this offer delivers precisely that.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
No Code Needed
New User Offer
Bet $20, Get $200 Bonus
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified
May 11, 2026
New Fanatics customers who want to capitalize on the NBA postseason action can do so with this incredible welcome offer. By placing a $20 first real-money wager on tonight’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers—or any other game on the playoff slate—you will receive a $200 bonus, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.
Ways to Use the $200 Bonus on Monday Night
If you are ready to put your new Fanatics promo to use, tonight’s NBA slate offers a couple of prime postseason matchups to consider. Below is the morning line look at the current consensus odds for both games on the schedule.
Matchup
Moneyline
Spread
Total (O/U)
Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers
CLE -167 / DET +140
CLE -3.5 (-112) / DET +3.5 (-108)
213.5 (O -108 / U -112)
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers
LAL +400 / OKC -543
LAL +10.5 (-104) / OKC -10.5 (-117)
214.5 (O -109 / U -110)
The marquee matchup of the night features the Oklahoma City Thunder traveling to face the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder enter this contest as heavy road favorites, laying 10.5 points against Los Angeles.
Oklahoma City has been powered by a spectacular postseason run from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is pouring in 28.3 points and 7.0 assists per game while shooting an incredibly efficient 51.6% from the field. For the Lakers, the offense continues to run through LeBron James. He leads the team with 7.8 assists per game while averaging a steady 23.1 points.
From a betting perspective, let’s talk strategy. If you place your required $20 qualifying wager on the heavily favored Thunder on the moneyline (-543), a winning bet would yield a meager $3.68 in profit. That’s a lot of juice to swallow. Conversely, taking a $20 flyer on the Lakers moneyline (+400) would net you a cool $80 profit if Los Angeles pulls off the upset.
Personally, I’m looking at the spread where the payouts are much more balanced. A $20 bet on the Thunder to cover the -10.5 spread (-117) would return $17.09 in profit. Backing the Lakers at +10.5 (-104) with that same $20 stake wins you $19.23 in profit. Since our $200 bonus is guaranteed, playing the spread here gives us a fantastic opportunity to cash a winning ticket while securing that bonus bankroll.
How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Claiming this welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and best of all, no complicated Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is necessary during registration. We’re in this together, so just follow these simple steps to activate the offer:
Register and Sign Up: Create your new Fanatics Sportsbook account here.
Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of $20 or more.
Place Your Wager: Bet a minimum of $20 on any market.
Collect Your Bonus: Once your bet settles, you will be awarded your $200 bonus.
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