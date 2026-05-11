Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $200 NBA Bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 11, 2026

Ways to Use the $200 Bonus on Monday Night

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -167 / DET +140 CLE -3.5 (-112) / DET +3.5 (-108) 213.5 (O -108 / U -112) Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL +400 / OKC -543 LAL +10.5 (-104) / OKC -10.5 (-117) 214.5 (O -109 / U -110)

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Register and Sign Up: Create your new Fanatics Sportsbook account here. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of $20 or more. Place Your Wager: Bet a minimum of $20 on any market. Collect Your Bonus: Once your bet settles, you will be awarded your $200 bonus.