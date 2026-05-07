Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New basketball bettors looking to get in on the NBA playoff action can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer by claiming the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Sign up here and place a simple $20 qualifying wager and receive a $200 instant bonus.

Whether we are backing the Cavaliers or the Pistons tonight, or you want to save that wager for another playoff clash this week, this introductory offer is the perfect way to get started.

Best Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer for the NBA Playoffs

Before we place our wagers on tonight’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, let’s break down the details of this exclusive welcome bonus. Here is everything you need to know before stepping up to the betting window:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 Instant Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 7, 2026

Exclusively available for new customers, this offer unlocks a $200 instant bonus when you place a $20 initial wager. Honestly, there is nothing better than getting bonus bets to boost your bankroll while handicapping the NBA playoff slate.

NBA Spreads, Moneylines and Totals

If you want to put this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to work right away, tonight’s playoff schedule has some real opportunities. Here is a look at the current consensus odds for the board:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons DET -3.5 (-105) / CLE +3.5 (-115) DET -159 / CLE +134 215.5 (O -112 / U -110) Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -15.5 (-110) / LAL +15.5 (-110) OKC -935 / LAL +623 209.5 (O -108 / U -112)

While the Thunder are massive 15.5-point favorites over the Lakers, the real value for us is at Little Caesars Arena where the Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons enter the contest as narrow 3.5-point favorites. A huge part of my handicapping here is Cade Cunningham’s sensational playoff run. He has been an absolute force, averaging an eye-popping 31.2 points and 7.1 assists per game in the postseason. On the other side of the court, Cleveland will counter with Donovan Mitchell, who leads their playoff offense with 23.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per night.

If we use our $20 qualifying bet on this highly anticipated matchup, here is exactly what our pay day looks like depending on the market you choose:

Moneyline Payouts:

A $20 bet on the Pistons ML (-159) yields $12.58 in profit.

yields in profit. A $20 bet on the Cavaliers ML (+134) yields $26.80 in profit.

Spread Payouts:

A $20 bet on Detroit -3.5 (-105) yields $19.05 in profit.

yields in profit. A $20 bet on Cleveland +3.5 (-115) yields $17.39 in profit.

With a tight spread and two high-scoring guards trading blows, taking Cleveland to cover the points offers a safer cushion if you want to avoid sweating out a moneyline. But if you’re like me and want to back Cunningham at home, the Pistons present a real chance at strong value.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Guide to Claim $200 Bonus

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a breeze. I promise it takes no time at all, and there is no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code necessary to get started. Here is our step-by-step game plan to activate your promotion:

Step 1: Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here by providing the necessary identity verification details.

Create your new account here by providing the necessary identity verification details. Step 2: Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, link a valid payment method and make a first-time deposit of $20 or more so you have the funds for your qualifying bet.

Once your account is verified and active, link a valid payment method and make a first-time deposit of $20 or more so you have the funds for your qualifying bet. Step 3: Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $20 on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game, or any other market of your choosing.

Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $20 on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game, or any other market of your choosing. Step 4: Claim Your Bonus: Once you place your $20 bet, you will be awarded your $200 instant bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.