Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA postseason heats up with an absolute battle of an Eastern Conference clash between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, I’ve got a fantastic way for us to build our bankrolls. By taking advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer here, new users can unlock an incredible welcome offer: simply place a $20 wager, and you will receive an instant $200 in bonus bets.

The best part? You aren’t just limited to the hardwood. You can use this bonus on tonight’s pivotal NBA matchups, or spread it around on the MLB diamond and the NHL playoffs. There’s truly nothing better than a guaranteed bonus to kickstart your strategy and set you up for a nice pay day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Guaranteed $200 Bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get an Instant $200 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 10, 2026

When I’m handicapping the NBA postseason, I always look for ways to maximize my edge. This Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new customers a brilliant opportunity to do exactly that. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a first-time wager of at least $20. The moment you place that bet, Fanatics will instantly reward you with $200 in bonus bets.

Ways to Use Your NBA Bonus on Sunday

If you are looking to put your Fanatics Sportsbook promo to work on tonight’s postseason slate, we have a pair of exciting matchups to choose from. Below is a look at the current consensus odds for both games on the schedule, giving us a real chance to spot some value.

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers NYK -119 / PHI -101 NYK -1.5 (-108) / PHI +1.5 (-112) 213.5 (O -106 / U -115) San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -190 / MIN +158 SAS -4.5 (-111) / MIN +4.5 (-109) 218.5 (O -109 / U -111)

The marquee matchup of the night takes place at Xfinity Mobile Arena, where the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Oddsmakers project an incredibly tight contest here, with the Knicks positioned as slim 1.5-point road favorites.

New York’s offense has been an absolute machine in the postseason, boasting a massive 18.4 net rating. Jalen Brunson is the undeniable catalyst, pouring in 28.0 points and dishing out 6.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Sixers will lean heavily on Joel Embiid.

Although listed as probable on the injury report with a hip issue, the dominant big man is still averaging a robust 24.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game. Considering the Knicks’ stifling defense holds opponents to just 99.6 points per game, the Sixers will need Embiid at his absolute best to secure a home victory.

If you are planning to use your $20 qualifying bet on this heavyweight Eastern Conference clash, here is exactly what you stand to win based on the current odds:

Moneyline Winnings:

A $20 bet on the Knicks ML (-119) would net you $16.81 in profit.

would net you in profit. A $20 bet on the 76ers ML (-101) would net you $19.80 in profit.

Spread Winnings:

A $20 bet on the Knicks -1.5 (-108) would net you $18.52 in profit.

would net you in profit. A $20 bet on the 76ers +1.5 (-112) would net you $17.86 in profit.

Activating This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this lucrative promotion is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is necessary to enter. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus ahead of the next NBA tip-off:

Register: Create a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook by signing up here. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of $20 or more. Place Your Wager: Bet a minimum of $20 on any market, including tonight’s Eastern Conference clash between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Claim Your Bonus: The moment you place your $20 qualifying bet, you will be awarded an instant $200 in bonus bets.

Once your instant $200 in Bonus Bets hits your account, the fun really begins. You can use these bonus funds to confidently explore more exotic bets, chase bigger payouts throughout the rest of the NBA postseason, or dive into the MLB and NHL action.