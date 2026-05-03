Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get Instant $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA postseason continues to heat up, there has never been a better time for us first-time bettors to jump into the action. Using the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer here, we get an exclusive welcome offer: place a simple $20 wager and receive an instant $200 bonus.

Whether you are looking to back the Detroit Pistons as they host the Orlando Magic in today’s high-stakes matchup at Little Caesars Arena, taking a stance on the Cavaliers versus Raptors game, or eyeing any other NBA contest scheduled this week, this promotion provides the perfect opportunity to build your bankroll ahead of the next tip-off. There is nothing better than having house money in your corner, and this offer is designed exclusively for new users to get exactly that.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for Game 7s on Sunday

Before the tip-off between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, eligible new players can claim a massive welcome bonus to use on this postseason matchup. If you are tuning into the ABC broadcast this May 3, make sure you are equipped with the latest offer details to maximize your value before placing your $20 qualifying wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get an Instant $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 3, 2026

If you are a new Fanatics Sportsbook customer looking to get in on the NBA postseason action, this welcome offer is designed specifically for you. By registering an account and placing a first real-money wager of just $20, you will unlock an instant $200 bonus. Whether you are backing the Detroit Pistons or the Orlando Magic during their afternoon clash on ABC, this promo allows you to maximize the value of your first prediction on the court.

This means we can confidently back a heavy morning line favorite to get on the board, or we can take a swing on an underdog if we smell an upset brewing at Little Caesars Arena. Because this bonus triggers instantly, your account will be credited right away, giving you a serious arsenal of bonus funds to use throughout the rest of the playoffs.

Betting Lines for the Magic-Pistons and Raptors-Cavaliers

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons ORL +280 / DET -356 ORL +8.5 (-108) / DET -8.5 (-111) 202.5 (O -111 / U -109) Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers TOR +254 / CLE -317 TOR +8.5 (-119) / CLE -8.5 (-102) 211.5 (O -108 / U -112)

Tonight’s premier postseason battle tips off at Little Caesars Arena as the Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic. The Pistons enter the contest as hefty home favorites, boasting a +2.8 net rating for the season. Looking at the stats from the previous playoff games in this series, much of Detroit’s dominance stems from Cade Cunningham. He has been putting up an astounding 32.5 points and 6.3 assists per game while anchoring the offense with a massive 36.0% usage rate.

The underdog Magic (+280) will need Paolo Banchero to carry the load, particularly with forward Franz Wagner (16.8 PPG) listed as day-to-day with a calf injury. Banchero has been fantastic in previous games this series, filling the stat sheet with 24.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per contest. However, Detroit’s suffocating defense—allowing just 98.3 opponent points per game with an elite 98.8 Defensive Rating—will make scoring difficult, aligning right with the low 202.5 over/under total.

Potential Returns from a $20 Wager

I always like to know exactly what a real chance at a payout looks like. If you are placing a $20 bet on this Eastern Conference clash, here is exactly what your profit would look like on either side:

Moneyline: Backing the favored Pistons (-356) will return a modest $5.62 in profit if they win. Conversely, taking a chance on the underdog Magic (+280) yields a handsome $56.00 payout in pure profit if they pull off the outright upset.

Backing the favored Pistons (-356) will return a modest $5.62 in profit if they win. Conversely, taking a chance on the underdog Magic (+280) yields a handsome $56.00 payout in pure profit if they pull off the outright upset. Spread: A $20 wager on Detroit to cover the -8.5 spread (-111 odds) nets you $18.02 in profit. If you prefer Orlando to keep the game within 8 points on the +8.5 spread (-108 odds), your $20 bet would win you $18.52 in profit.

The best part? No matter which side of the ticket you punch, that instant $200 bonus hits your account regardless of the final score.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome bonus ahead of the postseason clash between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic is a straightforward process. I love how simple they make it for us—absolutely no promo code is necessary to enter during registration.

To secure your chance at a nice pay day, simply follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new sportsbook account here by providing the standard required information to verify your identity.

Create your new sportsbook account here by providing the standard required information to verify your identity. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is successfully registered, make a first-time deposit of $20 or more.

Once your account is successfully registered, make a first-time deposit of $20 or more. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $20. You can bet on the action at Little Caesars Arena or any other available matchup on the board. Crucially, there is no odds limit for this first real-money wager, giving you the ultimate flexibility to handicap the game your way.

Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $20. You can bet on the action at Little Caesars Arena or any other available matchup on the board. Crucially, there is for this first real-money wager, giving you the ultimate flexibility to handicap the game your way. Claim Your Instant Bonus: Enjoy the ABC broadcast on May 3. Unlike older promos that make you wait days for a bet to settle, this Fanatics Sportsbook offer is instant. The moment you place your $20 qualifying wager, you will be awarded your $200 in bonus bets.

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