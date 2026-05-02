Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get Instant $200 Bonus for Celtics vs. 76ers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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Let’s get right to it—there is nothing better than the NBA playoffs, especially when we’ve got a heavyweight matchup like the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. If you are tired of sitting on the sidelines with basic bets and want a real chance at a nice payday, I’ve got you covered. Register here to unlock the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and unlock a massive welcome bonus.
Simply bet $20, and you will get an instant $200 in bonus bets. The best part? You can use this bonus on today’s matchup, any other NBA playoff clash this week, or even branch out into other sports entirely. We’re in this together, so let’s break down exactly how to claim this offer and start making some smart, strategic wagers.
Before tip-off at TD Garden on May 02, 2026, new players can secure this instant bankroll boost for a primetime matchup airing nationally on NBC/Peacock.
Here is a complete breakdown of the current sign-up offer:
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
No Code Needed
New User Offer
Bet $20, Get an Instant $200 in Bonus Bets
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified
May 2, 2026
This promotion simplifies the sign-up process by removing the need to type in a specific promotional code manually. As long as you are of legal betting age and located in a participating state, you are just a few steps away from claiming a $200 bonus.
To take full advantage of this welcome bonus, it is important to understand exactly how it works. Available only to new Fanatics customers, there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Because you are not restricted by minimum odds requirements, you have complete flexibility across the entire betting slate.
Whether you want to play it safe with a heavy favorite or swing for the fences on an underdog, your qualifying $20 bet immediately unlocks your $200 bonus, opening the door to more sophisticated exotic bets down the line.
Betting Odds for Game 7
Let’s look at the morning line and see where we can find an edge. Here are the current odds for tonight’s game:
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Total (O/U)
Philadelphia 76ers
+235
+7.5 (-108)
Over 206.5 (-109)
Boston Celtics
-290
-7.5 (-111)
Under 206.5 (-110)
What a $20 Bet Wins You
If you are placing a $20 qualifying wager tonight, here is exactly what your potential cash profit looks like (in addition to your $200 instant bonus):
Moneyline: A $20 bet on the heavily favored Celtics (-290) yields a modest profit of $6.90. However, taking a shot on the underdog 76ers (+235) returns a handsome $47.00 profit.
Spread: Betting $20 on Boston to cover the -7.5 spread (-111) nets an $18.02 profit. Backing Philadelphia +7.5 (-108) with your $20 wager wins you $18.52 in profit.
How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Ready to jump into this postseason clash between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and best of all, absolutely no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is necessary to enter. Follow these simple steps to get started before the teams take the court:
Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here by entering your basic identity and location details.
Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $20 or more using your preferred payment method.
Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA section (or any other sport) and wager a minimum of $20 on tonight’s game or another available market. There is no odds limit for this first real-money wager, giving you the complete freedom to build your strategy.
Enjoy Your Instant Bonus: Because this offer triggers instantly, you will be awarded your $200 in bonus bets as soon as your qualifying wager is placed—no need to wait 72 hours or even for the game to settle.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.