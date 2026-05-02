Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get Instant $200 Bonus for Celtics vs. 76ers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Unlocks $200 Bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get an Instant $200 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 2, 2026

Betting Odds for Game 7

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers +235 +7.5 (-108) Over 206.5 (-109) Boston Celtics -290 -7.5 (-111) Under 206.5 (-110)

What a $20 Bet Wins You

Moneyline: A $20 bet on the heavily favored Celtics (-290) yields a modest profit of $6.90. However, taking a shot on the underdog 76ers (+235) returns a handsome $47.00 profit.

A $20 bet on the heavily favored Celtics (-290) yields a modest profit of $6.90. However, taking a shot on the underdog 76ers (+235) returns a handsome $47.00 profit. Spread: Betting $20 on Boston to cover the -7.5 spread (-111) nets an $18.02 profit. Backing Philadelphia +7.5 (-108) with your $20 wager wins you $18.52 in profit.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here by entering your basic identity and location details. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $20 or more using your preferred payment method. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA section (or any other sport) and wager a minimum of $20 on tonight’s game or another available market. There is no odds limit for this first real-money wager, giving you the complete freedom to build your strategy. Enjoy Your Instant Bonus: Because this offer triggers instantly, you will be awarded your $200 in bonus bets as soon as your qualifying wager is placed—no need to wait 72 hours or even for the game to settle.