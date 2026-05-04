Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get a $200 Bonus for 76ers-Knicks, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services For those of us looking to build our bankrolls for the NBA playoffs, we’ve got a real chance for a nice pay day. If you are a new player looking to get in on the action, activate the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer here ahead of the showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

Designed specifically for new users, this welcome offer allows you to bet just $20 and get a $200 instant bonus, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. I’m always looking for the smartest ways to find value, and grabbing guaranteed bonus bets to use on tonight’s matchup—or any NBA playoff game this week—is the perfect way to get started.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get a $200 Instant Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

This exclusive welcome offer is available strictly to new customers looking to capitalize on the NBA postseason. By signing up and placing a simple $20 real-money wager on the upcoming playoff matchup between the Knicks and 76ers—or any other game on the slate—you immediately unlock a massive $200 in bonus bets.

NBA Betting Odds for Monday Night

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK -290 / PHI +234 NYK -7.5 (-109) / PHI +7.5 (-111) 213.5 (O -110 / U -110) Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -641 / MIN +464 SAS -13.5 (-105) / MIN +13.5 (-116) 217.5 (O -108 / U -111)

The marquee matchup on tonight’s board is a heavyweight Eastern Conference playoff clash between the 76ers and Knicks at MSG. When I’m handicapping this game, I’m looking straight at the Knicks’ strong offensive rating (118.4) and the elite playoff production they are getting from Jalen Brunson, who is pouring in 26.3 points and 6.2 assists per game. He is complemented perfectly by Karl-Anthony Towns, who is doing the dirty work on the glass with 11.3 rebounds per night to go along with 18.7 points.

On the flip side, the 76ers are looking to play spoiler behind their two-headed monster. Joel Embiid anchors the team with a staggering 28.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game during these playoffs, while Tyrese Maxey provides that explosive backcourt presence, adding 26.9 points and dishing out 6.6 assists per contest.

If you want to move beyond just guessing and deploy your first $20 wager with a real strategy, here is a breakdown of your potential profits on this matchup:

Moneyline: If you want to play it safe and back the heavily favored Knicks (-290), a $20 bet yields a modest profit of $6.89 . But if you have a read on the underdog 76ers (+234) pulling off the upset, taking that swing turns a $20 bet into a sweet $46.80 profit.

If you want to play it safe and back the heavily favored Knicks (-290), a $20 bet yields a modest profit of . But if you have a read on the underdog 76ers (+234) pulling off the upset, taking that swing turns a $20 bet into a sweet profit. Spread: Betting the spread is how we start stepping up our game for a more balanced return. A $20 wager on the Knicks to cover the -7.5 spread (-109) returns $18.35 in profit. Conversely, if you think Philly keeps it close and you take the 76ers with the 7.5 points (-111), you’d see a profit of $18.02.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Tonight

Getting started with this fantastic offer is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is necessary to be entered at checkout. Simply follow these steps, and I’ll see you at the betting window:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook here. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $20 or more. Place Your Wager: Bet a minimum of $20 on any market. Claim Your Bonus: Once you place your qualifying bet, you will be awarded your $200 instant bonus.

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