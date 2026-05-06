Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re anything like me, there is nothing better than finding a serious edge to build that bankroll, especially when the NBA playoffs heat up. New users looking to jump into the action can register here with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer ahead of the next NBA game to lock in a massive welcome offer.

We’re talking about a guaranteed nice pay day: simply sign up, place a $20 wager, and you’ll get a $200 instant bonus. This incredible new-user-only promo is the perfect way to get off the sidelines, and you can use it right away on today’s marquee matchup on ESPN featuring the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, or any other NBA game happening this week.

Get $200 Bonus with This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Here is a quick breakdown of the details for the latest Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer available for tonight’s NBA playoff action:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 6, 2026

This exclusive offer is strictly available to new Fanatics Sportsbook customers looking to get some skin in the game during the NBA postseason. To get started, I always recommend finding a matchup you feel confident in.

Just register a new account and place a $20 real-money wager on the upcoming tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, or choose any other game on the current NBA slate.

How to Use Your Bonus Bets Tonight

Before I lay down my own wagers, I always take a hard look at the consensus odds. Handicapping tonight’s NBA Postseason slate helps us find the absolute best spots to use your promo.

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK -302 / PHI +241 NYK -7.5 (-113) / PHI +7.5 (-107) 215.5 (O -110 / U -110) Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -417 / MIN +324 SAS -9.5 (-115) / MIN +9.5 (-105) 216.5 (O -112 / U -108)

Tonight’s marquee matchup features an Eastern Conference battle at Madison Square Garden as the Philadelphia 76ers look to topple the heavily favored New York Knicks.

When we break down the stats from the playoffs, the Knicks boast the highest-scoring offense in the postseason right now, posting an incredible 120.6 points per game and shooting a blisteringly efficient 40.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson has been the absolute engine behind this offensive juggernaut, averaging 27.6 points and 5.7 assists per game. He’s been perfectly complemented by big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who is commanding the paint with 18.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest.

On the other side of the court, the 76ers will try to keep pace with their own dynamic duo. Tyrese Maxey continues to light up the scoreboard with 25.1 points and 6.0 assists per game, while former MVP Joel Embiid holds down the interior with 25.2 points and 8.0 boards. Despite these star-studded lines, the Knicks are currently listed as robust 7.5-point home favorites.

If you are looking to put your $20 qualifying bet into action on this matchup, here is exactly what you stand to win:

Moneyline Payouts:

A $20 bet on the heavily favored Knicks (-302) yields $6.62 in profit , returning a total payout of $26.62.

yields , returning a total payout of $26.62. A $20 bet on the underdog 76ers (+241) yields a juicy $48.20 in profit, returning a total payout of $68.20.

Against the Spread Payouts:

A $20 bet on New York -7.5 (-113) yields $17.70 in profit , returning $37.70.

yields , returning $37.70. A $20 bet on Philadelphia +7.5 (-107) yields $18.69 in profit, returning $38.69.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Guide to Register

Claiming this incredible welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process, and I’ll walk you right through it so we can get to the fun part. Best of all, no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is necessary to get started. Just follow these simple steps to activate your bonus ahead of tonight’s tip-off:

Sign Up: Click here to head over to the sportsbook and register your new account. Make a Deposit: Once your account is created and verified, make a first-time deposit of $20 or more. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first real-money wager of at least $20. Claim Your Bonus: Once you place your $20 wager, you will be awarded your $200 instant bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.