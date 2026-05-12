Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $200 Bonus for Cubs-Braves, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a sweet edge on the diamond, and I’m here to show you exactly how to do it. If you’re looking to build your bankroll, new users can take advantage of a massive welcome offer here ahead of the next MLB game, all without needing a specific Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

We’re talking about a guaranteed payout: sign up, place a simple $20 wager, and instantly lock in a $200 bonus—whether your bet wins or loses. Whether you want to back the 26-16 New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, get in on the heavyweight clash between the 27-14 Chicago Cubs and 28-13 Atlanta Braves, or target any other matchup this week, this welcome offer is the perfect way to get some skin in the game.

Best Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer for MLB

Before we dive into my favorite handicapping angles for tonight’s matchups, here is a quick overview of the welcome bonus details you need to know:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 12, 2026

New Fanatics Sportsbook customers have a real chance to boost their bankrolls with this latest welcome offer. By simply signing up and placing a $20 wager, you lock up $200 in bonus bets.

The best part? The outcome of your $20 bet doesn’t matter. Win or lose, that $200 bonus is yours. This promotion is strictly available for first-time users creating a new account, making it the absolute best way to start betting on tonight’s MLB action.

MLB Betting Lines on Tuesday NIght

Before we place our wagers, let’s look at the MLB odds board for tonight’s action. Take a moment to check the morning line and see where the value lies:

Matchup Runline (Spread) Moneyline Total (O/U) Philadelphia Phillies @ Boston Red Sox PHI -1.5 (+115) / BOS +1.5 (-138) PHI -146 / BOS +122 8.5 (O -102 / U -119) New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles NYY -1.5 (+102) / BAL +1.5 (-122) NYY -166 / BAL +138 8.5 (O -115 / U -105) Detroit Tigers @ New York Mets DET +1.5 (-175) / NYM -1.5 (+145) DET +128 / NYM -153 7.5 (O -115 / U -105) Chicago Cubs @ Atlanta Braves CHC +1.5 (-194) / ATL -1.5 (+157) CHC +104 / ATL -124 9.0 (O -102 / U -118) San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers SF +1.5 (+121) / LAD -1.5 (-146) SF +247 / LAD -312 9.0 (O -101 / U -120)

I’m focusing my attention on the biggest clash of the night down at Truist Park, where the 27-14 Chicago Cubs meet the 28-13 Atlanta Braves. This is a battle between two of the league’s top records, backed by some serious firepower on the mound. When handicapping a game like this, pitching is everything.

Probable pitcher Colin Rea takes the hill for the Cubs, representing a Chicago starting rotation that has compiled a sturdy 3.77 ERA with an 8.54 K/9 rate so far this season. The Braves will counter with Grant Holmes. He’ll look to continue the dominance of an Atlanta rotation that boasts a brilliant 3.03 combined starter ERA alongside an 8.69 K/9. Atlanta’s lineup has also been slightly more potent, racking up 228 runs to Chicago’s 215.

If you are using your qualifying $20 bet on this heavyweight matchup, here is exactly how much profit you would win on either side (and remember, you still get that $200 bonus regardless of the final score!):

Moneyline:

Cubs (+104): A $20 bet wins $20.80

A $20 bet wins $20.80 Braves (-124): A $20 bet wins $16.13

Runline (Spread):

Cubs +1.5 (-194): A $20 bet wins $10.31

A $20 bet wins $10.31 Braves -1.5 (+157): A $20 bet wins $31.40

How to Unlock the Latest Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive offer is quick and easy, and the best part is that no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is necessary to get started. Just follow my simple steps below to activate the promotion and secure your bonus:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook here. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of $20 or more so you can cover your wager. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $20 on any market. Get Rewarded: Whether your first bet wins or loses, you will be awarded $200 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.