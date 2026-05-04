Expected wet weather causes Cubs-Reds and Tigers-Red Sox start times to be moved up

Expected wet weather in the Midwest is affecting the Major League Baseball schedule, with two teams moving up their game…

Expected wet weather in the Midwest is affecting the Major League Baseball schedule, with two teams moving up their game times on Monday

The Chicago Cubs announced that their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field would be pushed up to 7:10 p.m. EDT from 7:40 p.m., while the Detroit Tigers said their game against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park would also be moved 30 minutes earlier to 6:10 p.m. EDT.

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