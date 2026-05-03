ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Scores $1,000 theScore Bet Reset For NBA, NHL Game 7s

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Even though the app is rebranded to theScore Bet, you can still make good use of the ESPN BET promo code offer when you sign up before today’s Game 7 matchups in the NBA and NHL. Wager up to $1,000 with the bet reset offer and get your take refunded if your bet settles as a loss. Click here to create your account.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 theScore Bet Reset Offer

Before the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons take the floor to start today’s action, ensure your bankroll is properly positioned. Fans catching the national broadcast can utilize the following offer details to get started:

ESPN BET Promo Code (For theScore Bet) WTOP New ESPN BET User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified May 3, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers across all participating states, the $1,000 Bet Reset requires no formal opt-in beyond using the promo code during registration. You can place your first cash wager on any available market. If that initial wager falls short, the platform refunds 100% of your stake in bonus bets, up to the $1,000 maximum.

You are not required to risk the full $1,000 to extract value from this promotion; any initial wager up to that cap will be matched if it results in a loss. The refund is mathematically divided and credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling as a loss. This return is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager, allowing you to diversify your subsequent bets. These bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receipt to prevent expiration.

Use the ESPN BET NBA Promo With theScore Bet Today

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: DET -8.5 (-115) / ORL +8.5 (-105) | Total: O/U 202.5

DET -8.5 (-115) / ORL +8.5 (-105) | Total: O/U 202.5 Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers: CLE -7.5 (-115) / TOR +7.5 (-105) | Total: O/U 210.5

When analyzing the statistics to identify the better baseline bet, the Pistons hold a distinct analytical advantage. Detroit boasts a superior net rating and grabbed 52.7% of available rebounds in the series. In the secondary matchup, Cleveland maintains a slight edge over Toronto. The Cavaliers have a better net rating and home court. The home team has won each of the first six games in this series.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Matchups

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio outside of the NBA, the $1,000 Bet Reset can also be applied to the NHL. Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate features two major matchups:

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche

Bettors can leverage their welcome offer on either the ice or the hardwood, applying the exact same strategic safety net to a moneyline, puck line, or player prop in these pivotal NHL series.

Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer At theScore Bet

Claiming your new user bonus is a streamlined process. Whether you plan to back the Pistons, the Magic, or transition to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, follow these precise steps to get started:

Register an Account: Click here and follow the prompts to create your new account. You will be required to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: You must manually enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure the offer attaches to your account. Deposit and Wager: Navigate to the cashier and deposit funds using an approved, secure method. Finally, place your first real cash wager (up to $1,000) on any available market.

If your initial postseason bet settles as a loss, the Bet Reset will automatically trigger, refunding your entire original stake in bonus bets for future use.