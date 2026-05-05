ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Now Gets $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’ve been searching for the latest ESPN BET promo code, I’ve got some important news for you before we dive into today’s playoff slate: ESPN BET has officially been rebranded to theScore Bet. New customers can sign up here to take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer ahead of the NBA games today.

By entering the promo code WTOP during sign-up, eligible users unlock a massive $1,000 Bet Reset. This means you can wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. It’s the perfect safety net for today’s critical playoff clash in Detroit, or any other NBA game you’re handicapping this week.

Just keep in mind that this offer is available in participating legal online sports betting states, except for MI, NJ, PA, and WV; if you’re betting from those states, you’re instead offered an exclusive “Bet $10, get $100 if your bet wins” bonus to kick-start your bankroll.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 or $100 Bonus

ESPN BET Promo Code (theScore Bet) WTOP New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus New User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 5, 2026

If you’re playing from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, we have a real chance at a nice pay day. This welcome offer allows new theScore Bet customers to earn $100 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager. If you place a qualifying $10 bet on today’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup—or any other game on the board—and your ticket cashes, you’ll unlock that $100 bonus.

Keep in mind, this payout isn’t guaranteed; your initial wager actually has to win to trigger the reward. If you hit, the bonus is paid out as five separate $20 bonus bets, delivered within 72 hours of your bet settling. You’ll want to move quickly once they hit your account, as each $20 bonus bet expires in seven days.

For new theScore Bet customers in all other participating states, we get to use the $1,000 Bet Reset. I love this setup because no opt-in is required. You simply place your first cash wager on any available market, and if it loses, you get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

You definitely don’t have to wager the full thousand to participate—just bet whatever amount makes you comfortable, and you’ll still get that exact amount back if it falls short. The refund arrives within 72 hours after your bet settles as a loss, split into five individual bonus bets (each worth exactly 20% of your eligible wager). Just like the other offer, these bonus bets need to be used within seven days.

NBA Betting Lines for Tuesday Night

Here is the morning line and latest odds for today’s NBA postseason matchups:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Spread: DET -3.5 (-108) / CLE +3.5 (-112) | Total: O/U 215.5

Spread: DET -3.5 (-108) / CLE +3.5 (-112) | Total: O/U 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Spread: OKC -15.5 (-113) / LAL +15.5 (-107) | Total: O/U 213.5

When we’re building our tickets, understanding potential payouts is step one. A $10 bet on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Thunder (-1010), returns a measly $0.99 in profit. On the flip side, backing the biggest underdog, the Lakers (+653), with $10 yields a sweet $65.30 profit.

A standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds nets $9.09. If you decide to maximize the theScore Bet welcome offer with a $1,000 stake, betting the Thunder to win outright nets $99.01, a wild Lakers upset yields $6,530, and a standard -110 spread wager returns $909.09.

If you’d rather bet on props, these are totals for some of the top players taking the floor tonight:

Player Points O/U Rebounds O/U Assists O/U 3-Pointers Made O/U Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.5 (O -115 / U -115) 4.5 (O +117 / U -155) 7.5 (O +115 / U -152) 1.5 (O -127 / U -104) Cade Cunningham 28.5 (O -107 / U -124) 5.5 (O +103 / U -137) 9.5 (O -109 / U -122) 2.5 (O +118 / U -156) Donovan Mitchell 25.5 (O -109 / U -120) 4.5 (O +122 / U -162) 4.5 (O +112 / U -150) 2.5 (O -141 / U +106) LeBron James 20.5 (O -113 / U -117) 7.5 (O +106 / U -140) 7.5 (O -112 / U -118) 1.5 (O +112 / U -149)

How to Register with the ESPN BET Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure you’re locked and loaded for tonight’s NBA action, follow these simple steps to activate the theScore Bet promo code:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information—like your full name, date of birth, email, and physical address—to securely verify your identity. Enter the ESPN BET Promo Code: During the registration process, you absolutely must enter the promo code WTOP. This step is essential regardless of which welcome offer you are eligible to claim.

For Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV:

Once you have successfully downloaded the app, registered, and applied the promo code WTOP, head to the cashier section. Deposit at least $10 into your account using one of the secure payment methods. To fully activate the offer, place your first real-money bet of at least $10 on any market. If that qualifying wager wins, you’ll receive your $100 in bonus bets.

For Users in All Other Participating States:

After downloading the app, completing your registration, and typing in promo code WTOP, the path to activation is just as simple. Make your deposit and place your first real-cash wager of up to $1,000 on any available market at theScore Bet. If your initial bet happens to lose, the $1,000 Bet Reset kicks in automatically, returning 100% of your stake straight to your account in the form of bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.