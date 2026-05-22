ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a pivotal Game 3 in the Western Conference Finals set for tonight, you can take advantage of the ESPN BET promo code WTOP within theScore Bet app. ESPN BET was rebranded to theScore Bet, but you can still capitalize on the $1,000 bet reset offer to bet on the Thunder or Spurs tonight. Click here to register.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP For $1,000 theScore Bet Offer

ESPN BET Promo Code (With theScore Bet) WTOP New ESPN BET User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 22nd, 2026

Offer Overview

The mechanics behind the ESPN BET promo code are designed to provide early downside protection for new theScore Bet customers. When you sign up and place a first cash wager on any available market—such as the upcoming Spurs-Thunder matchup—you receive a 100% refund in bonus bets, up to $1,000, if your initial bet settles as a loss. No opt-in is required to activate this promotion.

While maximizing the expected value of this offer requires a full $1,000 initial wager, bettors are free to scale their first bet to any amount up to that limit and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets upon a loss.

If your first wager does lose, the refund is distributed systematically as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible stake. These bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the initial wager settling as a loss. Once issued, users have a strict seven-day window to deploy the bonus bets before they expire. This offer is exclusively available to new users physically located in participating legal sports betting states.

Use the ESPN BET Promo On Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 Tonight

For bettors looking to deploy their $1,000 Bet Reset, the impending clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder offers a data-rich environment for finding an edge. Here are the betting lines for the matchup:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs -125 / Oklahoma City Thunder +105

San Antonio Spurs -125 / Oklahoma City Thunder +105 Point Spread: San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-110) / Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-110) / Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-110) Total: O/U 217.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

When analyzing the postseason efficiency metrics to identify the better bet, the data reveals a marginal divergence between the two squads. The Thunder possess a superior offensive profile, averaging 120.7 points per game with a robust 121.5 offensive rating, fueled by a highly efficient 49.5% team field goal percentage. The Spurs trail slightly in scoring volume (117 points per game) and offensive rating (115.1), while shooting 48.5% from the floor.

Overall net efficiency favors Oklahoma City, boasting a 14.1 postseason Net Rating compared to San Antonio’s 13.8. However, the Spurs hold a distinct, quantifiable advantage on the glass. San Antonio is currently securing 53.5% of all available rebounds, creating a notable differential against the Thunder’s 49.9% total rebound percentage. This rebounding disparity could generate the extra possessions necessary for San Antonio to cover the spread.

Today’s MLB Action

If you prefer to diversify your betting portfolio, the ESPN BET promo code is also entirely applicable to the MLB slate. Today’s baseball schedule features several high-leverage matchups perfect for wagering, including:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Whether you are targeting an MLB moneyline or an NBA player prop, the promotional mechanics remain identical.

Activate The ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP With theScore Bet

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a streamlined process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your advantage ahead of tip-off:

Register an Account: Click here and verify your identity and geographic location by providing standard personal information, including your full name, date of birth, email, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, input the promo code WTOP when prompted. This is a critical step to ensure you are properly tracked for the welcome bonus. Place Your First Bet: Once the account is verified and funded, execute your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any available market.

Whether you utilize a data-backed approach on a Stephon Castle player prop, the Spurs moneyline, or an MLB divisional clash, your first bet operates with a built-in safety net. If that initial wager falls short, you will receive a 100% refund in bonus bets up to $1,000, allowing you to reload and re-engage with the sports calendar.