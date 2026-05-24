ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for MLB, Thunder-Spurs G4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for the latest ESPN BET promo code, you should know that ESPN BET has recently been rebranded to theScore Bet. The name has changed, but the value is just as sweet. By signing up here with theScore Bet promo code WTOP, new customers can unlock a massive $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the next NBA games.

This premium welcome offer allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. Whether you want to back a side in today’s Thunder-Spurs matchup or target any other game on Sunday, new customers can use this forgiving promotion to chase those winning tickets with total peace of mind.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Provides $1,000 First-Bet Reset

ESPN BET Promo Code (theScore Bet Promo Code) WTOP New User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 24, 2026

New players in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates can take advantage of this $1,000 Bet Reset. Here is the play: simply sign up and place a first cash wager on any available market or game. No opt-in is required. If that initial bet falls short, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your wager, up to a maximum of $1,000, in the form of bonus bets.

You will receive this refund within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a loss. It gets paid out as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. These give us a fantastic opportunity to stay in the action and fire on some new handicapping angles, but remember—they must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire. You don’t have to risk the full $1,000 to participate.

While it takes a $1,000 first wager to maximize the bonus, you can bet whatever amount you are comfortable with (less than $1,000) and still get 100% of it back in bonus bets if your ticket doesn’t cash.

Betting Odds for the Thunder vs. Spurs: Game 4

Before I place my first wager using the $1,000 Bet Reset, I always look at the morning line. Here are the latest consensus odds for this highly anticipated playoff matchup:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (+104) | San Antonio Spurs (-123)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+104) | San Antonio Spurs (-123) Point Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-107) | San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-113)

Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-107) | San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-113) Total: 219.5 (Over -107 | Under -113)

Let’s look at the math. If we wager $100 on the favored San Antonio Spurs’ moneyline at -123, a winning ticket returns a profit of approximately $81.30, resulting in a total payout of $181.30. On the flip side, locking in that same $100 moneyline bet on the underdog Oklahoma City Thunder at +104 odds yields exactly $104 in profit, returning a total of $204 if they pull off the road victory.

Player Points (O/U) Assists (O/U) Rebounds (O/U) 3-Pointers Made (O/U) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29.5 (-111 / -118) 7.5 (-113 / -116) 3.5 (-167 / +125) 1.5 (+107 / -141) Victor Wembanyama 24.5 (-110 / -119) 3.5 (+127 / -171) 13.5 (-127 / -104) 1.5 (-138 / +104) Stephon Castle 16.5 (-119 / -110) 6.5 (-124 / -106) 5.5 (+108 / -142) 1.5 (+106 / -141) De’Aaron Fox 14.5 (-131 / +101) 5.5 (-144 / +109) 3.5 (+119 / -158) 1.5 (-105 / -125) Chet Holmgren 13.5 (-112 / -117) 1.5 (+121 / -164) 7.5 (-131 / -102) 1.5 (+137 / -182)

If you really want to chase bigger payouts and utilize theScore Bet’s $1,000 Bet Reset to the fullest, player props are where we find some incredible value. I’m personally eyeing a few specific wagers here. San Antonio’s Stephon Castle has been a revelation on the offensive end during the 2025 playoffs.

Across 14 games, Castle is averaging an impressive 19.6 points per game on 47.3% shooting. With his points prop currently set at 16.5 (-119 for the over), backing the Spurs’ standout to clear this number feels like a strong, data-backed angle.

How to Register with the ESPN BET Promo Code

Getting set up for this May 24 matchup at Frost Bank Center is an incredibly straightforward process. To make sure you do not miss out on this lucrative welcome offer, just follow my simple step-by-step game plan:

Register Your Account: Start the sign-up process here. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity and confirm you are located in a legal betting state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP when prompted. This is the key that guarantees your new account is linked to the $1,000 Bet Reset promotion. Place Your First Wager: After your account is verified and funded, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 and up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether we decide to back the Thunder on the road, ride with the Spurs at home, or explore an entirely different NBA prop market, your first real cash wager of $10 or more will automatically qualify. If that initial ticket doesn’t hit, theScore Bet has our backs, refunding 100% of your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

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