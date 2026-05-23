ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Reset on theScore Bet for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet. By signing up here with theScore Bet promo code (formerly known to many of us as the ESPN BET promo code), new customers can unlock a generous $1,000 Bet Reset for this exciting NBA playoffs clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

It’s pretty simple: if you’re in a legal online sports betting state where the sportsbook operates, you can wager up to $1,000 on your first bet. If that bet happens to lose, they’ve got our backs with a 100% refund in bonus bets. Whether we are locking in a play for today’s matchup at Rocket Arena or handicapping any other NBA game this week, this is a phenomenal way to get skin in the game with a real chance at a nice pay day.

ESPN BET Promo Code for the Knicks-Cavaliers

ESPN BET Promo Code (theScore Bet Promo Code) WTOP New User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 23, 2026

For new customers, grabbing this offer is as easy as cashing a heavy moneyline favorite. There’s no complicated opt-in required. Once you register, you just place a first cash wager on any available market or game—including this Cavaliers-Knicks showdown—and get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000, if it loses.

You don’t have to risk the full thousand to get in on the action, either. While a $1,000 initial bet maximizes the value, I always say to bet what you’re comfortable with; even a smaller wager gets the exact same 100% safety net if it doesn’t hit.

If our first bet doesn’t pan out, the refund hits our account within 72 hours. Instead of one giant, intimidating lump sum, they break it down into five separate bonus bets, each worth exactly 20% of your eligible first wager. That gives us five more shots at finding a winner. Just keep an eye on the clock—we have to use these bonus bets within 7 days of receiving them before they expire.

Betting Lines and Props for Game 3 in Cleveland

Before I place my own wagers, I always check the morning line and the latest consensus odds. Here’s what we are looking at for this matchup:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers -134 | New York Knicks +114

Cleveland Cavaliers -134 | New York Knicks +114 Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-109) | New York Knicks +2.5 (-111)

Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-109) | New York Knicks +2.5 (-111) Total: Over 214.5 (-110) | Under 214.5 (-110)

Let’s talk payouts. If you put a $100 straight bet on the favored Cleveland Cavaliers’ moneyline at -134, a win brings in $74.63 in profit, giving us a total payout of $174.63. But if we decide to roll with the underdog New York Knicks at +114, that same $100 bet yields a crisp $114.00 profit for a total payout of $214.00. I love a good underdog story, especially when the math backs it up.

If traditional spreads and moneylines aren’t your style, nothing gets the blood pumping quite like diving into player props. I’m looking closely at these over/under lines to build out a nice same-game parlay or just target some individual value:

Player Points (O/U) Assists (O/U) Rebounds (O/U) 3-Pointers Made (O/U) Donovan Mitchell 27.5 (-108 / -122) 3.5 (-158 / +119) 4.5 (-103 / -129) 3.5 (+134 / -179) Jalen Brunson 26.5 (-125 / -105) 6.5 (-139 / +104) 3.5 (+134 / -178) 2.5 (-109 / -121) Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 (-106 / -123) 4.5 (+119 / -158) 11.5 (-102 / -129) 1.5 (+123 / -164) James Harden 18.5 (-112 / -118) 5.5 (-145 / +110) 4.5 (-112 / -117) 2.5 (+118 / -156) Evan Mobley 15.5 (-128 / -102) 3.5 (+108 / -142) 8.5 (-104 / -127) 1.5 (+129 / -172) Josh Hart 11.5 (-112 / -116) 4.5 (+125 / -168) 7.5 (+113 / -150) 1.5 (-156 / +118)

When I look at the season statistics, New York’s Jalen Brunson immediately jumps off the page. He is the clear engine of the Knicks’ offense right now, averaging an impressive 27.6 points and 6.8 assists per game in the 2025 postseason. Both of those averages sit nicely above his current props of 26.5 points and 6.5 assists. I’m placing my bets on the over for both—it’s a highly appealing option that just makes too much sense.

Steps to Use the ESPN BET Promo Code

We’ve done the handicapping, so now it’s time to get in the game. Setting up your $1,000 Bet Reset is a quick and simple process. If you’re ready to back the Cavaliers or Knicks, just follow these straightforward steps to secure your welcome bonus:

Register Your Account: Begin the registration process here. You’ll need to drop in standard personal information like your name, date of birth, email, and physical address. This just verifies your identity and confirms you’re in a legal betting state. Enter the ESPN BET Promo Code: This is the most important step! When prompted during sign-up, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is verified and funded, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether we decide to bet the spread, the moneyline, or string together a few of those exciting player props for this postseason clash, your first cash wager is fully backed. If our initial bet comes up short, we’ll get 100% of that stake right back in bonus bets, ready for the next tip-off.

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