DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’ve been sticking to simple NBA wagers and want to build your bankroll with confidence, the latest DraftKings promo code is exactly what we are looking for. By signing up here and placing a $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s pivotal Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs matchup, new customers will receive a $100 bonus.

The absolute best part of this welcome offer? The outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter. Win or lose, you get the bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 for a $100 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 10, 2026

Use Bonus Bets for the NBA Playoffs

When we are hunting for value in the sports betting world, a guaranteed return is as good as it gets. New DraftKings customers looking to wager on today’s NBA slate—headlined by the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs—can unlock this highly rewarding welcome offer without breaking a sweat.

By activating the DraftKings promo code, eligible new users just need to place a $5 qualifying wager. Whether your initial bet wins or loses, DraftKings will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets. This gives you a real chance to back either Minnesota or San Antonio with just a small $5 stake while chasing a guaranteed bonus payout.

It is important to note that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days. I highly recommend using your bonus bets across a few different markets to test out new strategies before they expire.

Betting Preview for Game 4

Tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves host the San Antonio Spurs at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, on May 10, 2026, at 06:30 PM CDT. We can all tune in to watch the action nationally on NBC and Peacock. This is a massive Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, with three games already in the books.

With a trip to the Conference Finals on the line, both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs will be fighting tooth and nail to control the momentum in the 2026 Postseason.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Minnesota Timberwolves Spread -4.5 (-114) +4.5 (-106) Moneyline -192 +160 Total Points Over 218.5 (-109) Under 218.5 (-111)

When I’m handicapping a playoff series, I look closely at who is dictating the pace. The San Antonio Spurs enter this contest as road favorites, and they are laying 4.5 points on the spread. They’ve earned that “chalk” (favorite) status backed by an elite offense averaging a staggering 116.7 points per game in the NBA playoffs, compared to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 102.3 points per game. The advanced stats back this up: San Antonio carries a dominant postseason Net Rate of 14.8, while Minnesota has struggled to a -2.7 Net Rate.

If you’re looking for actionable trends to place your $5 qualifying wager on, note that the Spurs are exceptionally strong at riding momentum. They are 15-4 (.789) following a win over their last 19 games. San Antonio is also dominating the glass, pulling down 50.0 rebounds per game compared to Minnesota’s 47.7, giving them a distinct edge in second-chance points.

However, don’t count Minnesota out of keeping it ugly and close. The Timberwolves have favored lower-scoring defensive battles when their backs are against the wall; in fact, the “Over” has hit in just 2 of the Timberwolves’ last 10 home games against opponents with a winning record.

Guide to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing your guaranteed bonus for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs game is incredibly straightforward. Best of all, no manual DraftKings promo code is necessary. To claim your promotion and get in on the action, simply follow these steps:

Create an Account: Register your new account here. You’ll just need to provide standard personal information (name, email address, physical address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is good to go, make a deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Head over to the NBA betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Spurs playoff matchup. Collect Your Bonus: Sit back, relax, and enjoy the game. Regardless of whether your $5 bet wins or loses, you will automatically receive a $100 bonus credited to your account.

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