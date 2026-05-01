DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Score $100 NBA Friday Playoff Bonus

Setting up a new profile with the DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer sets you up perfectly for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason slates. You will have the ability to lock in $100 in bonus bets with a simple $5 wager on any game tonight. Click here to register.
DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code For $100 NBA, NHL Bonus
Getting started with this welcome offer is a streamlined process. Below is a quick overview of the current DraftKings signup promotion:
|DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Information Verified
|May 1 by WTOP
If you are a new DraftKings customer looking to extract maximum expected value from the postseason, understanding the mechanics of this lucrative offer is essential. To qualify, you must create a new account, process a deposit, and place a minimum $5 wager on any game.
It is critical to note that this bonus is guaranteed; Once you place that $5 wager, you will instantly have the $100 in bonus bets released to your profile.
DraftKings will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets. Rather than a single lump sum, this bonus is systematically paid out as four individual $25 bonus bets. This structure provides excellent flexibility, allowing you to diversify your betting portfolio across multiple games and player props. Just be sure to execute your wagers promptly, as all bonus bets carry a strict 7-day expiration window.
DraftKings NBA Friday Betting Markets
To make a calculated decision for your qualifying wager, we must look at the underlying metrics driving tonight’s postseason matchups.
- Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets: Houston -3.5 | O/U 205.5
- Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors: Cleveland -4.5 | O/U 218.5
The Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Toyota Center as 3.5-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets. Los Angeles is heavily anchored by LeBron James, who continues to dictate the floor with a baseline of 22.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game across 39.1 minutes of action in the series. Houston boasts a dominant frontcourt presence. Alperen Sengun is currently averaging a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds per game in the series. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers sit as 4.5-point road favorites against the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland is fueled by a highly efficient backcourt duo. Donovan Mitchell leads the way with 23.2 points per game, while James Harden spaces the floor by averaging 22 points and 6.2 assists on a 41.0% conversion rate from beyond the arc in the series. They will be tested by Toronto’s wing tandem of RJ Barrett (24.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG) and Scottie Barnes (24.0 PPG, 8 APG). The defining factor in this matchup is pace. The Raptors push the tempo at 98.3 possessions per game in the series, which directly correlates to the higher 218.5 over/under.
Diversifying the Action: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio across multiple sports, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate offers several additional vectors to place your initial $5 qualifying wager or to deploy your subsequent bonus bets.
Tonight’s pivotal playoff matchups include:
- Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens
- Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins
- Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Mammoth
Cross-sport diversification is a proven strategy for maximizing the utility of your promotional bankroll.
Activate Your DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Offer
If you are ready to secure your offer, getting started is completely frictionless. There is absolutely no code required during sign-up to take advantage of this opportunity.
Follow these steps to activate the offer:
- Register a New Account: Navigate to the DraftKings platform here and initiate the account creation process. You will be required to input standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and jurisdictional requirements.
- Fund Your Bankroll: Once your account is verified, make a strategic initial deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.
- Place Your Qualifying Wager: Head over to the NBA or NHL markets and place a cash wager of at least $5. Whether you are backing the Lakers’ efficiency on the road or the Rockets’ defense at home, this $5 bet serves as your trigger for the promotion.
- Claim Your Bonus: Your bet will instantly release the $100 in bonus bets to your account.