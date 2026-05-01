DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Score $100 NBA Friday Playoff Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile with the DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer sets you up perfectly for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason slates. You will have the ability to lock in $100 in bonus bets with a simple $5 wager on any game tonight. Click here to register.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code For $100 NBA, NHL Bonus

Getting started with this welcome offer is a streamlined process. Below is a quick overview of the current DraftKings signup promotion:

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified May 1 by WTOP

If you are a new DraftKings customer looking to extract maximum expected value from the postseason, understanding the mechanics of this lucrative offer is essential. To qualify, you must create a new account, process a deposit, and place a minimum $5 wager on any game.

It is critical to note that this bonus is guaranteed; Once you place that $5 wager, you will instantly have the $100 in bonus bets released to your profile.

DraftKings will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets. Rather than a single lump sum, this bonus is systematically paid out as four individual $25 bonus bets. This structure provides excellent flexibility, allowing you to diversify your betting portfolio across multiple games and player props. Just be sure to execute your wagers promptly, as all bonus bets carry a strict 7-day expiration window.

DraftKings NBA Friday Betting Markets

To make a calculated decision for your qualifying wager, we must look at the underlying metrics driving tonight’s postseason matchups.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets: Houston -3.5 | O/U 205.5

Houston -3.5 | O/U 205.5 Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors: Cleveland -4.5 | O/U 218.5

The Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Toyota Center as 3.5-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets. Los Angeles is heavily anchored by LeBron James, who continues to dictate the floor with a baseline of 22.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game across 39.1 minutes of action in the series. Houston boasts a dominant frontcourt presence. Alperen Sengun is currently averaging a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds per game in the series. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers sit as 4.5-point road favorites against the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland is fueled by a highly efficient backcourt duo. Donovan Mitchell leads the way with 23.2 points per game, while James Harden spaces the floor by averaging 22 points and 6.2 assists on a 41.0% conversion rate from beyond the arc in the series. They will be tested by Toronto’s wing tandem of RJ Barrett (24.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG) and Scottie Barnes (24.0 PPG, 8 APG). The defining factor in this matchup is pace. The Raptors push the tempo at 98.3 possessions per game in the series, which directly correlates to the higher 218.5 over/under.

Diversifying the Action: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio across multiple sports, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate offers several additional vectors to place your initial $5 qualifying wager or to deploy your subsequent bonus bets.

Tonight’s pivotal playoff matchups include:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Mammoth

Cross-sport diversification is a proven strategy for maximizing the utility of your promotional bankroll.

Activate Your DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Offer

If you are ready to secure your offer, getting started is completely frictionless. There is absolutely no code required during sign-up to take advantage of this opportunity.

Follow these steps to activate the offer: