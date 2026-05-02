DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA + MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Arkansas. Date Last Verified May 2, 2026

Bet $5, Get an Instant $100 Bonus

NBA Betting Odds for Satirday and Sunday

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics BOS -8.5 205.5 Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -8.5 203.5 Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -8.5 211.5

How to Activate Your DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Offer

Create an account: Begin registration here. There is no DraftKings Arkansas promo code necessary—the offer activates automatically for new Arkansas users when you sign up. You’ll just need to provide standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Fund your bankroll: Once your new account is verified and active, make an initial deposit of at least $5. DraftKings provides a variety of secure payment methods, making it easy to get funds into your wallet. Place your qualifying wager: Navigate to the NBA postseason markets and lay down a bet of at least $5 on the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, or any other eligible market. Collect your bonus: Because this is an instant offer, you don’t even have to wait for the final buzzer. Once that initial $5 bet is placed, you will receive your $100 in bonus bets—plus your standard cash payout if your qualifying wager hits.