DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA + MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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The NBA Postseason is heating up, and if you’re handicapping tonight’s massive Eastern Conference clash between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, I’ve got a great way to build your bankroll. For those of us looking for an edge, unlocking the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer here is a no-brainer.
Eligible new players in the Natural State can take advantage of a stellar welcome offer right before tip-off. Here’s the play: just place a simple $5 wager on this Celtics-76ers showdown, and you’ll score an instant $100 bonus. There is nothing better than starting your night with a guaranteed nice pay day.
DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs
Before you lock in your wager on tonight’s postseason battle at TD Garden, take a quick look at the details of this exclusive DraftKings welcome offer:
DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code
No Code Needed
New User Offer
Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Arkansas.
Date Last Verified
May 2, 2026
Bet $5, Get an Instant $100 Bonus
As a savvy punter, I’m always hunting for the best value on the board, and this exclusive offer for new DraftKings customers in Arkansas delivers exactly that. By placing a qualifying $5 wager on the Celtics-76ers game—or any other NBA matchup on the slate—you instantly unlock $100 in bonus bets. Unlike some of those tricky promos where you have to sweat out a win, this one guarantees your promotional payout right from the jump.
Once your bet is locked in, DraftKings hands you the $100 reward. These bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving us plenty of time to handicap the rest of the playoff schedule and turn those promotional credits into real, withdrawable cash.
NBA Betting Odds for Satirday and Sunday
If you’re wondering where I’m placing my bets tonight to maximize this DraftKings Arkansas promo code, the schedule is loaded with heavily favored home teams and intriguing totals.
Here is the morning line for the weekend action:
Matchup
Spread
Total (O/U)
Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics
BOS -8.5
205.5
Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons
DET -8.5
203.5
Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers
CLE -8.5
211.5
I’m eyeing the Game 7 clash on Saturday closely. The Celtics are laying 8.5 points at TD Garden, backed by a suffocating defense giving up just 102.8 points per game and boasting an overall +4.4 net rating. Jaylen Brown (24.5 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (23.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG) are the keys here.
But to cover that spread, Boston needs to lock down Philly’s potent one-two punch: Tyrese Maxey is lighting it up with 26.3 PPG, while Joel Embiid is dominating the interior with 26.0 points and 8.0 boards per game. It’s a classic battle in the trenches.
How to Activate Your DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Offer
Ready to jump into the action? Claiming your welcome bonus before the Celtics and 76ers tip off is a straightforward process. We’re in this together, so just follow my playbook below to get started:
Create an account: Begin registration here. There is no DraftKings Arkansas promo code necessary—the offer activates automatically for new Arkansas users when you sign up. You’ll just need to provide standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity.
Fund your bankroll: Once your new account is verified and active, make an initial deposit of at least $5. DraftKings provides a variety of secure payment methods, making it easy to get funds into your wallet.
Place your qualifying wager: Navigate to the NBA postseason markets and lay down a bet of at least $5 on the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, or any other eligible market.
Collect your bonus: Because this is an instant offer, you don’t even have to wait for the final buzzer. Once that initial $5 bet is placed, you will receive your $100 in bonus bets—plus your standard cash payout if your qualifying wager hits.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.