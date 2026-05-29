Dodgers scramble to reshape the bench after Teoscar Hernández, Kiké Hernández injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a flurry of moves to remake their bench after injuries…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a flurry of moves to remake their bench after injuries to starting outfielder Teoscar Hernández and utility man Kiké Hernández.

Teoscar Hernández went on the injured list with a left hamstring strain Friday. Earlier in the week, Kiké Hernández sustained a significant tear of his left oblique just two days into his season after he missed the first 53 games while rehabbing from left elbow surgery.

The Dodgers recalled infielder/outfielder Ryan Ward, signed infielder/outfielder Santiago Espinal and optioned infielder/outfielder Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Ward rejoins the Dodgers after going 2 for 6 with one RBI in his first stint this season. He hit .254 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 47 games with the Comets.

Espinal returns after being designated for assignment on Monday and outrighted Thursday. He’s batting .220 with three doubles, one homer and four RBIs in 26 games.

Kim hit .259 in 43 games for the Dodgers, with three doubles, one homer and 11 RBIs. Defensively, Kim has been solid but he’s struggled at the plate.

“He should be able to bunt and be more dynamic,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Unfortunately, it just hasn’t happened right now but the thought is that it’ll happen with some more playing time. Him on the roster adds a different dynamic to our club.”

To make room on the roster, starting pitcher Blake Snell was added to the 60-day IL.

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