Dodgers bullpen producing record streak of scoreless innings even without injured closer Edwin Díaz

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ star-studded rotation is missing a couple of key pitchers, with two-time Cy Young…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ star-studded rotation is missing a couple of key pitchers, with two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow on the injured list.

Los Angeles’ bullpen has picked up the slack by producing a record run of effectiveness even while dealing with its own injury issues.

Dodgers relievers have thrown 36 straight shutout innings. That represents the longest such streak for any bullpen in the franchise’s storied history since at least 1901. According to Sportradar, the last time any major league bullpen had this long a streak was in September 2017, when Cleveland relievers threw 39 straight scoreless innings.

“They’re on a heater,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Los Angeles relievers threw four more shutout innings in an 11-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. “It’s one of those things: When it doesn’t go well, they get the blame. And when it does go well, they don’t get a lot of the credit. But they are getting the credit now, and it’s earned.”

This bullpen is dominating even without Edwin Díaz, the three-time All-Star closer who joined the Dodgers in December on a three-year, $69 million contract. Díaz hasn’t pitched since undergoing elbow surgery in late April, and he isn’t expected to return until after the All-Star break.

His absence hasn’t mattered lately.

Los Angeles’ bullpen hasn’t allowed a run in its last 10 games. The last time anyone scored against a Dodgers reliever was in a 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on May 12.

Before this stretch, the longest streak of consecutive scoreless innings by Dodgers relievers in baseball’s modern era was a 33-inning run in April 1998.

“We’ve got really good arms and anyone can pitch in any situation,” said Tanner Scott, whose four saves match Díaz for the team lead. “That’s huge.”

The ability of these relievers to thrive in different roles was evident Saturday as Alex Vesia, Kyle Hurt, Scott and Jonathan Hernández allowed only one hit and three walks over the last four innings.

Scott worked the eighth rather than the ninth to face the middle of Milwaukee’s batting order, and he responded with three strikeouts. Vesia entered earlier than usual and recorded consecutive strikeouts of Gary Sánchez and Jake Bauers in the sixth.

Roberts said the relievers’ willingness to adapt results from the culture instilled by bullpen coach Josh Bard and assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness, among others.

“I don’t like excuses,” Roberts said. “When your number’s called, you’ve got to be ready.”

That attitude carries over from the tested veterans to the younger pitchers in Los Angeles’ bullpen.

For instance, Hurt had only four games of major league experience before this season. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed a run in his season debut April 15 but has thrown 14 straight scoreless innings since.

“I just feel extremely confident out there right now,” Hurt said. “That’s kind of all I can lean on. We’re all big leaguers. We’re all here for a reason. I’m just trusting myself.”

This bullpen has the Dodgers’ trust as the NL West leaders chase a third straight World Series title.

“The biggest thing is they’re attacking the hitters,” said outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who had a homer and six RBIs on Saturday. “They’re pounding the strike zone. When they need a pitch for a double play, they execute it really well.

“In ’24, they helped us a lot, ’25, too. This year’s not going to be different. They’re built for this and they’re ready for it.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.