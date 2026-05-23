Bruno Fernandes wins the Premier League player-of-season award

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was named the Premier League’s player of the season on Saturday after helping his team…

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was named the Premier League’s player of the season on Saturday after helping his team secure Champions League qualification and tying an assists record.

Fernandes notched his record-tying 20th assist of the Premier League season last weekend and can break the record when United visits Brighton on Sunday in the season finale.

The Portugal midfielder is tied with Arsenal great Thierry Henry (2002-03) and former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20) for most assists in a single Premier League campaign.

Earlier this month, Fernandes was voted as footballer of the year in England by soccer writers.

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