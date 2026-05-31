Colson Montgomery homers as White Sox rally in 7th to top Tigers 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery homered and Tristan Peters’ RBI single put Chicago ahead as the White Sox rallied with…

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery homered and Tristan Peters’ RBI single put Chicago ahead as the White Sox rallied with two runs in the seventh inning to beat the slumping Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Sunday for their fifth straight win.

Detroit lost for the 21st time in 25 games despite a terrific start by Keider Montero, who allowed just two hits in six shutout innings.

Montgomery hit his 15th homer, a drive to right field off reliever Drew Anderson (2-3) to tie it. Chicago followed with three straight singles to take the lead and then held on for a series sweep.

Spencer Torkelson doubled home a run in the first and finished with two hits for Detroit. Kevin McGonigle singled, walked twice and scored.

Montero walked none and struck out four in matching his longest outing this season. The right-hander permitted only an infield single to Rikuu Nishida and Peters’ double.

Chicago starter Sean Burke yielded one run and three hits while striking out six and walking two in 5 1/3 innings.

Brandon Eisert (1-0) got the final out in the seventh. Tyler Davis recorded two outs for his first career save after third baseman Miguel Vargas made a diving catch of Riley Greene’s foul popup over the tarp for the first out in the ninth.

Chicago first baseman Jacob Gonzalez made his major league debut and singled in the seventh. He was called up from Triple-A on Saturday after the White Sox placed slugger Munetaka Murakami on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander, the oldest player in the majors at 43, will make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo at Iowa on Tuesday.

Up next

Tigers: Had not announced a starter to face Rays RHP Griffin Jax (1-3, 3.60 ERA) on Monday at Tampa Bay.

White Sox: RHP David Sandlin (1-0, 1.50 ERA) faces Twins RHP Joe Ryan (3-3, 2.94) in Minnesota on Monday. Sandlin allowed one hit over six innings in his debut last Wednesday.

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