College Baseball Notebook: Ga. Tech, UCLA, Kansas, Georgia are top seeds in conference tournaments

The field for the NCAA Tournament will begin taking shape this week with 28 of the 29 automatic bids to…

The field for the NCAA Tournament will begin taking shape this week with 28 of the 29 automatic bids to be decided in conference tournaments.

Yale became the first qualifier with its 7-5 victory over Brown in the Ivy League championship game Sunday.

The 64-team national tournament opens with regional play on May 29. Regional hosts will be announced Sunday and the rest of the field next Monday. The College World Series is June 12 through June 21 or 22 in Omaha, Nebraska.

A look at the tournaments in the power conferences:

Atlantic Coast Conference

Site: Truist Field; Charlotte, North Carolina.

Days: Tuesday to Sunday.

2025 champion: North Carolina.

Top seed: Georgia Tech.

Short hops: The Yellow Jackets are the top seed for a second straight year, this time under first-year coach James Ramsey. … Georgia Tech ended the regular season with 10 straight wins over ACC opponents. The Yellow Jackets lead the nation in scoring (10.7 runs per game) and batting average (.358). … North Carolina leads the ACC in ERA (3.71) and fielding (.981) and reliever Caden Glauber has an ACC-leading 1.96 ERA. … Boston College (36-20, 17-13), picked last in the ACC preseason coaches’ poll, had the best regular season in the program’s 80-year history. … Louisville’s Tague Davis leads the nation with 34 homers.

Big Ten

Site: Charles Schwab Field; Omaha, Nebraska.

Days: Tuesday to Sunday.

2025 champion: Nebraska.

Top seed: UCLA.

Short hops: The Bruins (48-6, 28-2 Big Ten) set a program record for regular-season wins and conference wins and were the only program in the nation to take at least two of three games each weekend. … UCLA’s 3.34 ERA is second in the nation and projected No. 1 MLB draft pick Roch Cholowsky has hit a Big Ten-leading 21 homers. … Nebraska enters with a Big Ten-best seven-game winning streak, is batting .314 and ranks fourth nationally in fielding (.984). … Catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus’ squeeze bunt in the 14th inning Saturday sent Oregon to a 6-5 win over Southern California, giving the Ducks the No. 3 seed over the Trojans. … USC leads the nation with nine shutouts.

Big 12

Site: Surprise Stadium; Surprise, Arizona.

Days: Tuesday to Saturday.

2025 champion: Arizona.

Top seed: Kansas.

Short hops: This is the first time the tournament is at Surprise Stadium, the spring training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. … Kansas’ regular-season championship was the Jayhawks’ first since they won the Big Seven in 1949. … West Virginia leads the Big 12 in ERA (3.90), hits allowed per nine innings (7.64), shutouts (6) and fielding (.981). … Arizona State’s Landon Hairston has hit a program record-tying 27 homers. … UCF’s 19 conference wins are its most since it had the same number in the Atlantic Sun in 2005. … Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 with 137 homers, its most since 1997.

Southeastern Conference

Site: Metropolitan Complex; Hoover, Alabama.

Days: Tuesday through Sunday.

2025 champion: Vanderbilt.

Top seed: Georgia.

Short hops: Georgia won nine of 10 league series, including all five on the road against ranked opponents, a first in SEC history. The Bulldogs’ 147 homers are the most in the nation. … Texas has recorded consecutive 40-win regular seasons for the first time since 2010-11. … Gavin Lyons’ nine wins and Caden Sorrell’s 1.45 RBIs per game for Texas A&M lead the SEC. … Alabama’s 18 SEC wins were its most since 2009. … Florida’s Brandon Lawson averages a walk a game and leads the SEC with a .507 on-base percentage. … Defending national champion LSU, the No. 14 seed in the 16-team field, was 9-21 (.300) in SEC play, its worst conference record since 4-15 (.211) in 1977.

In the polls

UCLA, North Carolina (43-10-1) and Georgia Tech (45-9) remained the top three Monday in the D1Baseball.com rankings.

In the Baseball America rankings, Tech moved up one rung to No. 2 and Carolina dropped one spot to No. 3.

UCLA bounced back from an 8-0 loss to Washington to beat the Huskies 6-5 and 6-1 to finish the regular season. Carolina took two of three at home against N.C. State. Georgia Tech outscored Boston College 38-3 over three games on the road, its most lopsided series win over a Top 25 opponent.

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