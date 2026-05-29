Champions League final: How PSG and Arsenal got there

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — How Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal reached the Champions League final: PSG League stage: 11th place Playoffs:…

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — How Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal reached the Champions League final:

PSG

League stage: 11th place

Playoffs: Monaco (5-4 on aggregate)

Round of 16: Chelsea (8-2 on aggregate)

Quarterfinals: Liverpool (4-0 on aggregate)

Semifinals: Bayern Munich (6-5 on aggregate)

Arsenal

League stage: 1st place

Round of 16: Bayer Leverkusen (3-1 on aggregate)

Quarterfinals: Sporting Lisbon (1-0 on aggregate)

Semifinals: Atletico Madrid (2-1 on aggregate)

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