Champions League final: How PSG and Arsenal got there

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — How Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal reached the Champions League final:
PSG
League stage: 11th place
Playoffs: Monaco (5-4 on aggregate)
Round of 16: Chelsea (8-2 on aggregate)
Quarterfinals: Liverpool (4-0 on aggregate)
Semifinals: Bayern Munich (6-5 on aggregate)
Arsenal
League stage: 1st place
Round of 16: Bayer Leverkusen (3-1 on aggregate)
Quarterfinals: Sporting Lisbon (1-0 on aggregate)
Semifinals: Atletico Madrid (2-1 on aggregate)
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