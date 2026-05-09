Celta puts pressure on Betis in fight for Spain’s fifth Champions League berth

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Betis missed a chance to take a step toward sealing its return to the Champions…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Betis missed a chance to take a step toward sealing its return to the Champions League after squandering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.

Betis remained in fifth place with a four-point advantage over sixth-placed Celta Vigo, which put the pressure on the Seville-based side after it won at Atletico Madrid 1-0. There are three games — and nine potential points — left for the two teams this season.

Spain clinched a bonus fifth entry into the Champions League on Thursday when Rayo Vallecano’s win against Strasbourg in the Conference League semifinals gave Spain an insurmountable edge over Germany in the race for an extra berth.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Atletico all have spots in Europe’s elite club competition locked up. Barcelona can clinch the Spanish title on Sunday with at least a draw when it hosts Madrid in a clasico at Camp Nou.

Manuel Pellegrini has coached Betis into either the Europa League or Conference League for the past five campaigns. But the Seville-based team hasn’t played in the Champions League since 2005-06.

Betis’ Anthony scored near halftime when the Brazilian forward cut in from the right side and curled a left-footed shot from outside the area inside the far post.

Ez Abde made it 2-0 right after the break when the winger broke free down the left flank, dribbled past his marker and scored from a tight angle, with the ball going in off the far post.

Orri Óskarsson pulled one back for Sociedad from close range to spark a fightback, and Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal equalized in injury time after a handball by Diego Llorente sent him to the penalty spot.

“We are sad for the result,” Anthony said. “But we can’t lament it much. We have a very important game at home on Tuesday (versus Elche). We have an advantage but must forget that and go forward game by game.”

Betis finished with 10 men after striker Aitor Rubial was sent off with a second yellow card deep in stoppage time.

Sociedad has already booked a Europa League spot after it won the Copa del Rey last month.

Borja Iglesias’ sublime chip shot with half an hour left helped Celta win at a lackluster Atletico and remain on course for at least a Europa League berth.

Relegation fight

Sevilla leapt from 17th to 12th place in the tightly packed lower part of the table after it rallied with two late goals for a 2-1 win over Espanyol.

Tyrhys Dolan put Espanyol ahead at Sánchez Pijuán Stadium in the second half, but Sevilla got goals from Andrés Castrín followed by Akor Adams in stoppage time.

“We deserved this victory, falling behind and having to come back. I can’t recall having such a fightback this season,” Castrín said.

Espanyol, which rose as high as fifth in January, has seen its season collapse in 2026. It is winless in 18 games this year, sliding into 15th place at just two points above the drop.

“There are three finals (ahead of us),” Dolan said about the remaining games. “We are frustrated but it’s a team full of spirit and character.”

Alaves remained in 18th place and among the three teams in the relegation positions after it could manage only 1-1 at Elche.

Last-placed Real Oviedo could be relegated on Sunday when it hosts Getafe.

All the captains of the Spanish league teams wore armbands bearing the European Union flag to honor Europe Day, celebrated on May 9.

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