Carlo Ancelotti extends contract with Brazil’s national team until 2030 World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with the team until the 2030 World Cup.…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with the team until the 2030 World Cup.

The 66-year-old Italian coach, who took over in May 2025, had already hinted the extension was likely and confirmed the deal in a video published by the Brazilian soccer confederation, CBF, on Thursday.

The announcement comes shortly before Ancelotti reveals his Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup on Monday.

“I arrived in Brazil a year ago. From the first minute, I understood what football means to this country. For a year, we have been working to take the Brazilian national team back to the top of the world. But the CBF and I want more,” Ancelotti said. “More victories, more time, more work. We are very happy to announce that we will continue together for another four years. We will go together until the 2030 World Cup.”

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan coach has had a troubled spell in Brazil so far, with many injured players and doubts as to whether his team can be a serious contender for the title at the tournament in North America. Under Ancelotti, Brazil has five wins, three losses and two draws in 10 games.

Ancelotti replaced Dorival Júnior last year after some lackluster performances and had to scramble quickly to complete South American qualifying for the World Cup.

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