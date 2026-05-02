Carles Gil’s PK goal in stoppage time rallies Revolution to 1-0 victory over Charlotte

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to rally New England to a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night, extending the Revolution’s unbeaten streak to six.

Gil scored for the third time this season, earning the PK after a foul on Charlotte defender Morrison Agyemang. It was his 52nd goal in 203 career appearances for the Revolution (6-3-1).

Matt Turner finished with two saves to earn his fourth clean sheet this season. He has 27 shutouts in 122 career appearances with New England.

Kristijan Kahlina had three saves for Charlotte (4-5-2).

Turner made the only two saves in the first half and also had a shot by Idan Toklomati bang off the crossbar in the 37th minute.

New England began the day in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, one spot in front of Charlotte.

Charlotte has lost three straight — all on the road. Charlotte surrendered eight of its 19 goals allowed this season in its previous two matches. The club is 1-4-1 away from home.

The Revolution improve to 5-0-0 at home to begin a four-match homestand.

Up next

Charlotte: Hosts FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

New England: Hosts the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

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