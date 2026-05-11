Braves activate Ha-Seong Kim and place Eli White on concussion injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim was activated from the injured list on Monday, clearing the way for…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim was activated from the injured list on Monday, clearing the way for him to make his season debut.

The Braves said they activated the 30-year-old Kim and placed outfielder Eli White on the seven-day concussion injured list.

Kim underwent surgery for a torn tendon in his right middle finger in January, about a month after the Braves signed him to a one-year, $20 million contract.

The Braves acquired Kim off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in September. He batted .253 with a .316 on-base percentage, three homers and 12 RBIs in 24 games with Atlanta after hitting .214 with a .290 on-base percentage, two homers, five RBIs and six steals in 24 games with Tampa Bay.

Kim also has the ability to play second base and third base. He won a Gold Glove at the utility spot while playing with the San Diego Padres in 2023.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.