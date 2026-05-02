Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 in Lineups for 76ers vs. Celtics, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s get right to it: if we’re looking to elevate our postseason bankroll, there is nothing better than guaranteed value. New players can sign up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55 ahead of tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

By simply signing up and playing a $5 lineup, new users will get $55 in lineups. This welcome offer is the perfect way to make picks on top NBA players. You can even save some for other matchups next week.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Unlocks $55 in Lineups

Getting in on the postseason action shouldn’t feel intimidating. When the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 2, we can maximize our picks with our exclusive WTOP55 offer. Check out the straightforward details below to claim your bonus.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Lineups Date Last Verified May 2, 2026

To take advantage of this exclusive offer for the NBA postseason, new customers simply need to meet their jurisdiction’s age requirements and be located in a participating state. Claiming your reward is a straightforward process designed to build your bankroll quickly. By signing up and playing just $5, new users automatically get $55 in lineups.

Once your account is funded and the bonus is unlocked, you can immediately apply those lineups to tonight’s crucial playoff matchup. Plus, as a heads-up for all of us grinding out the postseason: Boom has an in-app offer on Saturday. All customers can use a super boost to increase winnings, so getting in now sets you up perfectly for the weekend.

How to Use Your Lineups Tonight

If you are looking to put your promo to work on tonight’s Eastern Conference clash at TD Garden, the prop market is loaded with compelling angles. Below is a breakdown of the consensus lines for the five biggest stars taking the floor based on the highest point totals available:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Joel Embiid 26.5 4.5 8.5 Jayson Tatum 24.5 6.5 10.5 Jaylen Brown 24.5 4.5 5.5 Tyrese Maxey 23.5 5.5 4.5 Paul George 15.5 3.5 5.5

When I’m handicapping a slate like this, I look closely at the matchups. Joel Embiid leads the morning line with a consensus scoring total of 26.5 points. The odds (-117) suggest a slight lean toward the over, but we need to look deeper. Embiid is facing a formidable Boston Celtics unit that dominates the glass. Boston secures an elite 53.8% of available rebounds (Tot REB%) and carries a +4.4 Net Rate into this matchup.

For the home team, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum share a 24.5-point total, but the betting data tells a very different story for each. The juice heavily favors Brown eclipsing his mark, with his over sitting at -130 compared to just -101 for the under.

Conversely, Tatum’s line leans toward the under (-121). The 76ers have struggled significantly here, posting a -4.4 Net Rate and a poor 46.2% rebounding rate. This structural disadvantage indicates Boston will control the pace and possession, heavily supporting the idea that Brown is primed for a massive scoring night. I’m confidently keying him into my lineups.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey (23.5 points) also shows favorable consensus odds (-122) to hit his over. Despite Boston’s efficiency, the dynamic guard is expected to carry a heavy offensive burden, giving us a real chance to anchor our entries with his props.

How to Register with the Boom Promo Code

To unlock your bonus for tonight’s 76ers-Celtics clash, setting up your new account is a breeze. During registration (click here ), simply provide your standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, ensure you enter Boom promo code WTOP55 to qualify for this exclusive offer.

Once your account is successfully registered, make a secure deposit using one of the available methods. From there, all you need to do is play $5, and Boom will instantly hook you up with $55 in lineups. It’s a fantastic way to instantly multiply your action without taking on massive risk.