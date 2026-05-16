Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, NHL Playoffs, Rousey Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to capitalize on the upcoming MLB slate can use Betr promo code WTOP to unlock up to $200 in bonus value ahead of the first pitch. Exclusively for new users, this welcome offer grants two separate $100 no-sweat entries along with a free pick. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are targeting the New York Yankees taking on the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Los Angeles Angels, or any other matchup on the MLB schedule, this promotion provides an ideal starting point to build your Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) entries. Betr should be a go-to option for daily fantasy sports fans.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in Bonuses

Claiming your bonus is straightforward, giving you a safety net for your first selections.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 16, 2026

This Betr welcome offer unlocks an excellent opportunity to dive into the upcoming MLB action. By signing up, you secure up to $200 in value distributed across two no-sweat entries, each covering up to $100. This structure means that if your initial predictions lose, you will receive your entry amount back in Betr Bucks. It is the perfect tool for building lineups around exciting interleague clashes, like the Yankees visiting the Mets or the Dodgers taking on the Angels.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers. To qualify for the two no-sweat entries and the free pick, users must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Ensure you check your local regulations before locking in your MLB selections.

DFS Projections for MLB’s Saturday Slate

Whether you want to back established aces on the mound or target the game’s premier sluggers at the plate, Betr offers an extensive selection of daily DFS markets. Leveraging your welcome bonus on these projections is a strategic way to start.

Here is a look at the consensus projections for 10 of the biggest stars in action:

Player Hits Strikeouts Carlos Rodón N/A 5.5 Justin Wrobleski N/A 5.5 Aaron Judge 0.5 N/A Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Mike Trout 0.5 N/A Marcus Semien 0.5 N/A

When examining the data, starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski has a 5.5 strikeout projection against the Angels. Selecting the under aligns cleanly with his underlying metrics, as he has posted a low 4.4 K/9 average across 44.2 innings pitched this year. Conversely, Carlos Rodón features a 5.5 strikeout projection. He recorded four strikeouts in 4.1 innings in his first start this season.

For the hitters, Aaron Judge remains an elite option to record a hit. Given his excellent .267 batting average, picking the over on his 0.5 hits projection is a highly logical move. In Los Angeles, Freddie Freeman boasts a team-best .270 average, making the over on his 0.5 hits an appealing target. However, Mookie Betts requires a closer look; Betts is hitting just .152 on the season, meaning DFS players might want to proceed with caution on his hits projection.

Explore Additional Markets: NHL, NBA, PGA Championship, and MVP MMA

Beyond the diamond, Betr provides comprehensive DFS markets across a wide variety of sports. Users can easily use their account to build entries for the fast-paced action of the NHL and NBA, or navigate the prestigious fairways of the PGA Championship. Combat sports fans can also find extensive markets, particularly for the highly anticipated MVP MMA event.

Here is a look at the MVP MMA main card streaming on Netflix:

Division Matchup Women’s Featherweight Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Welterweight Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry Heavyweight Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins Lightweight Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross Heavyweight Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before the first pitch is a clear and direct process. To get started, you must ensure that promo code WTOP is entered during the sign-up phase.

First, you will need to create and register a new account. Betr requires standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location. Once your account registration is approved, this will automatically trigger your eligibility for the no-sweat entries.

Next, you will need to fund your account using one of Betr’s secure deposit methods. To claim the complete value of the bonus users will need to deposit at least $200. Hitting this $200 threshold activates the full potential of the offer, unlocking the two $100 max tokens and the free pick.