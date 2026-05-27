Bet99 Promo Code WTOP: Get $800 First Bet Encore for NHL Playoffs, NBA Playoffs + MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock an $800 first bet encore by using Bet99 promo code WTOP ahead of upcoming MLB action. Simply register your account, claim the promotion, and place your first bet on the next MLB game or NHL Playoffs, knowing your initial wager is backed up to $800. Click here to start signing up.

Anyone who takes advantage of this offer on Bet99 will have the chance to hit the ground running this week. We expect to see a lot of interest in Wednesday’s MLB games, but don’t forget about the Spurs-Thunder matchup on Thursday night. It’s also worth noting that this offer is not available in Ontario.

Bet99 Promo Code WTOP Delivers $800 First Bet Encore

New players can claim the offer using the details outlined below to ensure their first wager on the MLB slate is fully backed. The details of the Bet99 offer are as follows: New users can get an $800 first bet encore. Whether you are backing the Cincinnati Reds (29-25) against the New York Mets (22-33) or picking a winner in another contest, this promo code provides peace of mind on your initial bet.

New users signing up with the Bet99 promo code are eligible for an impressive $800 first bet encore. This means that if your initial wager on the platform happens to lose, Bet99 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to a maximum of $800. It is an excellent way for new players to receive a valuable second chance to build their bankroll without the immediate stress of losing their initial investment.

This offer is particularly advantageous when navigating a packed MLB schedule. For instance, if you decide to back Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees as they take on Noah Cameron and the Kansas City Royals, you can place your first bet with added confidence. Whether your initial wager is a winner or triggers the encore bonus, this welcome offer ensures your introduction to the sportsbook is fully protected.

Wednesday Night NBA Matchups

Before locking in your wagers with the Bet99 promo code, check out the latest odds and totals for the upcoming MLB slate (odds are subject to change before first pitch):

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Braves -124 | Red Sox +105 Total: O/U 8 (Over -110 | Under -110)

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Moneyline: Reds +101 | Mets -121 Total: O/U 8 (Over -118 | Under -102)

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Moneyline: Yankees -150 | Royals +127 Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -125 | Under +105)



The marquee matchup takes place as the New York Yankees visit the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees are sending Gerrit Cole to the mound, who went six scoreless innings in his season debut last week. He will face Royals starter Noah Cameron, who currently holds a 4.72 ERA. New York’s offense continues to be powered by Aaron Judge, who comes into this contest with 17 home runs, 33 RBIs, and a towering .949 OPS.

Another heavyweight clash features the Atlanta Braves taking on the Boston Red Sox. The Braves turn to Bryce Elder, who boasts a stellar 1.97 ERA to go along with a 7.9 K/9 rate. He will be backed by slugger Matt Olson, who has already launched 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs this season. Boston counters with Connelly Early, carrying a respectable 3.33 ERA, as the Red Sox look to pull off a home upset against the 37-18 Braves.

Bettors looking to utilize this offer outside of baseball can also apply it to the NBA hardwood, including Thursday’s Game 6 matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

How to Activate Bet99 Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB slate is a straightforward process. Whether you are looking to place a wager on the Cincinnati Reds visiting the New York Mets or back another matchup, just follow these simple steps to ensure your first bet is protected:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new account. You will need to register with standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to opt into the welcome bonus. Fund Your Wallet: Navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $20 using one of the secure methods provided by the sportsbook in order to activate the offer. Place Your First Bet: Head over to the betting markets and lock in your first wager on any eligible game, like the New York Yankees taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Remember, this offer is not available in Ontario.