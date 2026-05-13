Bet65 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus Cavs-Pistons Game 5

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Setting up a new profile with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 gives you a quick route to securing $200 in bonus bets. This comes at a great time with Game 5 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons tonight and more. Click here to get started.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Score $200 In Bonus Bets
Bet365 Bonus Code
WTOP365
new bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois)
Bet $10, Get $200
new bet365 User Offer (Illinois)
Bet $10, Get $150
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Promotion Verified
May 13th, 2026
Bettors recognize a high-value opportunity, and this bet365 welcome offer delivers a mathematically sound floor for new accounts. New bet365 users looking to wager on the upcoming Cavaliers vs. Pistons game can get $200 in bonus bets when wagering just $10, completely independent of the bet’s outcome.
To qualify for this promotion, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must meet a minimum odds threshold of -500. Translating this into practice: a selection priced at -450 odds is perfectly eligible, but a heavy favorite priced at -800 odds would not qualify. Once the bonus bets are credited to your account balance, they carry a 7-day expiration window, so it is crucial to deploy them promptly. As a reminder, bettors in Illinois are eligible for a bet $10, get $150 iteration of this offer, while users in PA and NJ will also receive 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino.
Use Bet365 NBA Bonus Code On Cavs vs. Pistons Game 5
Bet Type
Cleveland Cavaliers
Detroit Pistons
Spread
+4 (-110)
-4 (-110)
Moneyline
+150
-180
Total Points
Over 211.5 (-110)
Under 211.5 (-110)
The Detroit Pistons enter this contest as standard home favorites, a position firmly backed by their underlying data. Detroit has posted a dominant 37-10 (.787) outright record at Little Caesars Arena between the regular season and postseason, establishing a proven home-court advantage. Conversely, bettors evaluating the point spread should approach the visitors with caution based on recent trends; the Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled to sustain momentum, going just 1-3 (.250) against the spread (ATS) following a win over their last four games.
Through the first four games of these Eastern Conference Semifinals, the offensive metrics are nearly identical. The Pistons’ offense has edged out the Cavaliers by a razor-thin margin, averaging 107.5 points per game on 47% shooting from the floor. Cleveland is right on their heels, posting 106.5 points per contest on the exact same 47% team field goal percentage.
Where Detroit truly separates itself is on the defensive end. For the postseason, the Pistons boast a smothering defensive unit that has allowed just 100.9 points per game—the lowest mark among all remaining playoff teams in the dataset. By comparison, the Cavaliers have surrendered an average of 109.2 points to their opponents, giving the Pistons a clear, statistically significant edge in point prevention.
Today’s MLB Games: Additional Betting Markets
If you are looking to diversify your betting card outside of the NBA playoffs, the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can also be applied to today’s Major League Baseball slate. Here are the prominent MLB matchups on today’s schedule:
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves
San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Activate The Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer
Unlocking your welcome offer ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to ensure you successfully claim your bonus:
Register an Account: Click here to create a new account. You will be required to provide standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and physical address, to verify your identity.
Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration sequence, make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted.
Claim the Offer: Once your account is successfully verified and active, log in to the bet365 app and officially claim the welcome promotion from the “Offers” menu.
Make a Deposit: Fund your new sportsbook account by making a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing one of bet365’s secure payment methods.
Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and execute a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons matchup (or any other eligible market that meets the -500 odds requirement).
Once your initial $10 wager officially settles, the bonus bets will be credited to your account automatically, ready to be leveraged on future markets.