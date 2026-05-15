Bet365 Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, Spurs-Timberwolves Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to wager on the upcoming NBA matchups can use the latest bet365 bonus code offer to claim a guaranteed bonus. By registering and placing a $10 qualifying wager, new customers will receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. Click here to start signing up.

There are two different NBA games to choose from on Friday night — Pistons-Cavaliers and Spurs-Timberwolves. Bet365 Sportsbook will have tons of ways to bet on the NBA and other sports like the NHL, MLB and PGA Championship.

bet365 Promo Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Terms & Conditions 21+ in Participating States Only Bonus Last Verified On May 15, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager, with the payout guaranteed even if the initial bet loses. To qualify for this offer, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion and include odds of -500 or greater. Under these parameters, a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite at -800 odds will not qualify.

As noted, there are specific variations based on your location. New customers in Illinois receive a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion in place of the standard offer. Meanwhile, eligible users registering from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will secure the standard $200 in bonus bets plus 50 complimentary spins to use at the bet365 online casino.

Beyond the basketball court, bettors can also apply this welcome offer across a variety of other sports. You can utilize your qualifying wagers or bonus bets on the upcoming NHL playoffs, MLB regular-season matchups, and major golf events like the PGA Championship.

Friday Night NBA Betting Preview

Here are the latest betting lines for the upcoming postseason matchups, courtesy of bet365:

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers: CLE -4 | O/U 210.5

CLE -4 | O/U 210.5 San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves: SAS -5.5 | O/U 219

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to capitalize on their home-court advantage as they host the Detroit Pistons. Cleveland operates a highly efficient offense this postseason, averaging 110.5 points per game. They face a stiff test against a stingy Pistons defense that limits opponents to just 102.2 points per contest. Detroit’s rotation depth may be tested, as Kevin Huerter, Duncan Robinson, and Caris LeVert are all listed as day-to-day with lingering injuries.

In the other notable matchup, the San Antonio Spurs hit the road as 5.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spurs bring a high-powered attack averaging 114.7 points per game while shooting an impressive 37.3% from beyond the arc. They aim to break through a Timberwolves defensive unit currently allowing 111.8 points per game.

How to Get Started With This Bet365 Promo Code

Getting started with bet365 and securing your bonus bets is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer: