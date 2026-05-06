Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code: Get $365 NBA, NHL Postseason Bonus Offer

Setting up a new profile with the bet365 Michigan bonus code is one of the best ways to get ready for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason matchups. Bet $10 on games like Sixers vs. Knicks and get $365 in bonus bets alongside 50 in spins. click here to sign up.
Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code For NBA, More
|Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code
|No Code Needed
|New Bet365 User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets & 50 Spins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Confirmed
|May 6th, 2026
New Bet365 users can unlock $365 in bonus bets alongside 50 casino spins by placing a straightforward $10 wager on tonight’s highly anticipated 76ers vs. Knicks clash, or any other games. The mechanics of this promotion are designed for high utility. Because the bonus pays out independently of your ticket’s outcome, bettors have the flexibility to target high-probability outcomes without worrying about losing their initial stake.
To successfully trigger the bonus, your qualifying wager must have minimum odds of -500 and must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. This odds requirement is highly favorable; a selection priced at -450 will qualify and activate your bonus, whereas an extreme favorite at -800 would not. Once the qualifying bet settles, the $365 in bonus bets will be credited directly to your account balance and will remain valid for seven days before expiring. This provides an excellent one-week window to deploy your bonuses across the remaining NBA playoff schedule.
NBA Odds Tonight At Bet365
Evaluating the slate requires looking beyond the traditional moneyline. Below is a breakdown of the current odds, including the point spread and total (Over/Under), for tonight’s NBA Postseason matchups:
|Matchup
|Point Spread
|Total (O/U)
|Moneyline
|Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks
|NYK -10.5
|215
|NYK -450 / PHI +350
|Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs
|SAS -10.5
|217.5
|SAS -425 / MIN +325
Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks The Knicks return to Madison Square Garden as heavy 10.5-point favorites against the 76ers, a line entirely justified by the underlying data. New York has been an offensive juggernaut during this postseason, leading the league with 120.6 points per game and an astronomical 121.4 offensive rating. Conversely, Philadelphia is struggling to maintain pace, entering the contest averaging just 103 points. For the Sixers to cover the spread, they will be heavily reliant on Tyrese Maxey, as Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs The Spurs host the Timberwolves with San Antonio laying 10.5 points. San Antonio’s success is anchored by a suffocating defensive presence, allowing only 100.7 opponent points per game. Minnesota faces a steep uphill climb, compounded by severe rotational issues. Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu are both questionable.
Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio and apply their bonus bets to the ice also have options tonight. The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with the following matchups:
- Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres
- Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Activate The Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code
Unlocking your initial bankroll for the 76ers vs. Knicks showdown is a streamlined, logical process. Follow these exact steps to claim your $365 in bonus bets and 50 spins:
- Sign Up: Create and register a new Bet365 account here by providing standard identity-verifying information (such as your full legal name, date of birth, and email address).
- Claim the Offer: Download the Bet365 mobile app, log in, and navigate to your account menu to officially claim the welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new sportsbook account by making a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Bet365’s secure banking methods.
- Place Your Bet: Identify a data-backed angle and place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on tonight’s NBA slate (or any other eligible market with -500 odds or longer) to activate your rewards.