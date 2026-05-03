Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code: Claim $365 NBA Bonus for NBA, NHL + MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock a highly lucrative welcome offer using this bet365 Michigan bonus code offer. By signing up ahead of tip-off, new users in Michigan who place a qualifying $10 wager on either the Cavaliers-Raptors or Pistons-Magic matchups will receive $365 in bonuses guaranteed. Click here to start signing up.

This is the perfect time to sign up and start reaping the rewards in Michigan. New players will have options on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in with bet365 in Michigan.

Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus

Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the current sportsbook promotion available for this scheduled postseason clash.

bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New bet365 User Offer (Michigan) Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonuses Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Michigan Bonus Last Verified On May 3, 2026

Activating the bet365 bonus code is an excellent way for new users to jump into the high-stakes matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. By placing a simple $10 qualifying wager, new Michigan players will automatically receive $365 in bonuses, completely guaranteed regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses.

Before locking in a prediction, make sure the first bet aligns with the promotional terms. To qualify, the initial $10 wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly good, but a heavily juiced prop at -800 is not.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: CLE -8 (-110) | TOR +8 (-110)

CLE -8 (-110) | TOR +8 (-110) Total: O/U 211

O/U 211 Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons

Spread: DET -8.5 (-110) | ORL +8.5 (-110)

DET -8.5 (-110) | ORL +8.5 (-110) Total: O/U 202

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors for a decisive Game 7 showdown. Both squads have been identical on the scoreboard this postseason, each averaging exactly 111.5 points per game. The injury report could be the ultimate difference-maker in this contest: Cleveland enters with a clean bill of health, while the Raptors are missing Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) and have Brandon Ingram (heel) listed as day-to-day.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons enter as heavy 8.5-point home favorites against the Orlando Magic. Orlando has struggled significantly to find its offensive rhythm in the postseason, averaging just 98.3 points on a poor 39.5% from the field. The Magic’s depth is also being severely tested, with forwards Franz Wagner (calf) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) both considered day-to-day after missing Game 6. Detroit will be monitoring the status of Kevin Huerter (adductor), who also missed the previous contest and remains day-to-day.

How to Activate This Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code Offer

Securing this welcome bonus ahead of the postseason clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors is a straightforward process. To ensure the promotional funds are credited properly, follow these clear steps: