Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus For Sixers-Knicks Game 1, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure an exclusive offer with the bet365 Michigan bonus code and capitalize on a busy night with NBA and NHL postseason action. Betting $10 on any game will unlock $365 in bonus bets alongside 50 casino spins. Click here to get in on this offer. You don’t need a code to secure the bonus when you use the link below.

Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code Details

Before tip-off, new players should review the breakdown of this welcome offer.

Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code No Code Needed New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets + 50 Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 4th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Promo Code Overview: Maximizing Your Bonus Bets

The mechanics of the bet365 Michigan bonus code are straightforward but require attention to specific qualifying parameters. New users unlock $365 in bonus bets and 50 casino spins simply by placing a $10 initial wager. To qualify, this first bet must carry minimum odds of -500. From an expected value standpoint, this means a -450 selection is perfectly viable, while a heavy favorite at -800 will not trigger the bonus.

Additionally, your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the bonus bets are credited to your account balance, they carry a seven-day expiration window. This gives bettors exactly one week to identify and execute wagers on advantageous lines before the bonuses expire.

NBA Odds Tonight At Bet365

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks NYK -7.5 (-105) PHI +7.5 (-115) 213.5 NYK -280 PHI +230 Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs SAS -11.5 (-105) MIN +11.5 (-115) 218 SAS -500 MIN +375

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (-7.5) The Knicks are currently positioned as 7.5-point home favorites, a line supported by their 6.4 regular season Net Rating. The 76ers carry a negative -0.1 Net Rating into the matchup and will require a peak performance from Joel Embiid—currently listed as probable with a hip injury—to pull a Game 1 upset.

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs (-11.5) San Antonio holds a commanding position as 11.5-point home favorites over a severely depleted Timberwolves rotation. The Spurs are currently operating with a +8.4 Net Rating, largely fueled by exceptional perimeter execution; they are shooting a lethal 41.8% from three-point range in the postseason. Conversely, Minnesota (+3.1 Net Rating) is dealing with catastrophic backcourt injuries. Star guard Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) are listed as questionable, while Donte DiVincenzo is out for the season with a torn Achilles. If Edwards is ruled out, Minnesota’s offense will severely lack the necessary production to match San Antonio’s scoring pace.

Expanding the Slate: Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, tonight’s market also features critical Stanley Cup Playoff matchups. New users can easily apply their qualifying wager or subsequent bonus bets to these NHL markets, leveraging possession metrics and goaltender splits to find additional value.

Philadelphia Flyers @ Carolina Hurricanes (CAR leads 1-0)

Anaheim Ducks @ Vegas Golden Knights (Game 1)

Activate This Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code Offer

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s games requires a step-by-step registration process. Follow these instructions to ensure your account is properly credited:

Register an Account: Create a new bet365 account here by supplying standard identity verification details, including your full name, date of birth, and physical address. Claim the Offer: Download the official bet365 mobile app and log in to officially claim the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a minimum deposit of $10 using any of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Execute a real-money wager of at least $10 on tonight’s 76ers vs. Knicks game, the Spurs matchup, or any other eligible sports market that meets the -500 odds requirement.

Once that initial wager settles, your account will be automatically credited with the bonus bets and spins.