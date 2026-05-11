Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 NBA Bonus for Pistons-Cavs Game 4

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Signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 gives you a chance to capitalize on tonight’s NBA Playoff slate and more with a $200 bonus offer. Bet just $10 on any game to get your bonuses guaranteed. Click here to sign up.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus Offer
Here is a quick overview of the current bet365 promotional offer available for new users:
Bet365 Bonus Code
WTOP365
New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois)
Bet $10, Get $200
New bet365 User Offer (Illinois)
Bet $10, Get $150
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Information Verified
May 11th, 2026
Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Guaranteed
Locking in guaranteed value is a good recipe for success in sports betting. New bet365 users can easily claim $200 in bonus bets by placing a simple $10 wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers, or any other eligible market. The inherent edge of this promotion is that the bonus is guaranteed regardless of whether your initial bet cashes. Again, keep in mind that the welcome offer varies slightly depending on your location: new players in Illinois will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” offer, while users signing up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will score an additional 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.
To properly leverage this promotion, your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must contain minimum odds of -500 or greater. This means a player prop or spread wager with odds of -450 is perfectly acceptable to unlock the bonus, but a heavy moneyline favorite sitting at -800 would not meet the analytical threshold. Once the qualifying bet settles and your account is credited, the bonus bets will expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.
Bet365 NBA Playoff Odds Tonight
Here is a breakdown of the odds for tonight’s NBA postseason matchups with bet365:
Matchup
Spread
Total (O/U)
Moneyline
Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers
CLE -3.5 (-110) / DET +3.5 (-110)
213
CLE -170 / DET +145
Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
OKC -12 (-110) / LAL +12 (-110)
214.5
OKC -600 / LAL +450
Matchup Highlights
The most lopsided odds on tonight’s board belong to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers clash, where the Thunder enter as heavy 12-point road favorites. From a metrics standpoint, Oklahoma City has been an absolute juggernaut this postseason. They have a staggering 125.2 offensive rating and are scoring 122.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the Lakers face a significant uphill battle at home, as they navigate an offense currently mustering just 101.3 points per game. Los Angeles will also be severely short-handed; superstar guard Luka Dončić has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. While the Thunder are missing Jalen Williams (hamstring), their elite two-way efficiency makes them a formidable matchup.
Over in Ohio, the Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers game projects to be a much tighter affair, with the Cavaliers laying 3.5 points at home. This matchup represents a classic clash of styles. The Pistons bring a lock-down defense into Rocket Arena, surrendering just 99.8 points per game this postseason backed by a smothering 101.9 defensive rating. They will attempt to stifle a Cleveland offense that ranks near the top of the postseason field, generating 109.7 points per game with a 110.6 offensive rating.
Expanded Markets: Avalanche vs. Wild And Today’s MLB Games
If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio outside of the NBA Postseason, the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is fully applicable across other major sporting events, such as Avalanche vs. Wild Game 4. Alternatively, for those who prefer predictive pitching models and advanced baseball metrics like xwOBA or barrel rate, today’s full slate of MLB games offers plenty of opportunities to find an edge and secure your bonus bets.
Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer
Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a streamlined process. If you are ready to back the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, or any other team in action, follow these simple, step-by-step instructions to claim your bonus before tip-off:
Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, date of birth, email, and physical address.
Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the bonus code WTOP365 to officially opt into the promotion.
Claim the Offer and Deposit: Once your account is verified, log in and claim the offer via the bet365 app. From there, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods (such as online banking, PayPal, or major debit cards).
Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA Postseason, NHL, or MLB betting markets and place a real-money qualifying bet of at least $10. Whether you are betting on the Pistons-Cavaliers spread, a player prop, or a moneyline, your $200 in bonus bets will be automatically credited to your account shortly after this initial wager settles.