Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 NBA Bonus for Cavs-Knicks Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of Game 2 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, we have a real chance to build our bankroll. By signing up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new users can turn a simple $10 qualifying wager into a $200 bonus, whether your ticket wins or loses (just make sure your bet settles within 30 days).

Note: If you’re betting from Illinois, you’ll receive a solid Bet $10, Get $150 bonus instead. Plus, if you’re joining us from Pennsylvania or New Jersey, bet365 is throwing in an extra 50 spins for their online casino. Let’s dive into how we can capitalize on this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the NBA Conference Championships

If you are gearing up to wager on this massive Eastern Conference matchup, check out the breakdown below for the current bet365 welcome offers.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer (All States, Excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 21, 2026

Details for the Guaranteed Bonus

I always tell bettors to read the fine print, but this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. You unlock the bet365 bonus code by placing a $10 qualifying wager, and you’re guaranteed to receive $200 in bonus bets added to your account balance—even if your team completely blows it.

Here is the strategy I use to qualify: your first wager needs to be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. So, taking a heavy moneyline favorite at -450 works perfectly, but a safer -800 selection won’t cut it. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once those bonus bets hit your account, you have seven days to put them to work before they expire. Remember, my friends in Illinois get a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, while the PA and NJ crew secure the standard $200 plus an added 50 casino spins.

How to Use the Bonus for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks

We’re looking at Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, scheduled to tip off at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on May 21, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The New York Knicks currently hold all the momentum in this series after taking the opening game with a 115-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime.

Game 3 Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Spread +6.5 (-112) -6.5 (-108) Moneyline +191 -232 Total Points Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

When I’m breaking down this matchup, the underlying stats paint a clear picture. Throughout the postseason, the New York Knicks have been an absolute force on both ends of the floor. They boast a massive 18.6 net rating and are securing a league-best 55.9% of all available rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers carry a 1.9 net rating in the playoffs and are grabbing 50.5% of their total rebounds. In the series opener, the Knicks’ offense dictated the pace, shooting 48.0% from the field and racking up 60 points in the paint compared to Cleveland’s 38.

If you are like me and looking to build a nice pay day around the total, recent trends are screaming for a high-scoring affair. The over has hit in five of the New York Knicks’ last seven games. Similarly, the over has cashed in three of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ last four games when they are positioned as the underdog. I’m definitely eyeing the Over 215.5 here as a fantastic spot to place that initial qualifying bet or a secondary wager using our new bonus funds.

Signing Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to get in on the action? Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of this Eastern Conference clash is a quick and easy process. Follow the exact steps I use to secure those bonus funds:

Register a New Account: Create your account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, address, and email). During this step, make sure you punch in the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, head over to the promotions tab within the bet365 app to officially claim your new user welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll by making a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: To activate the bonus, place a qualifying cash wager of $10 or more on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks matchup, or any other eligible sports market.

Once that initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will automatically load the bonus bets directly to your account balance.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.