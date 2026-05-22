Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Thunder-Spur, MLB Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the pivotal Game 3 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, new customers can use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a massive welcome offer. Register here to place your qualifying wager.

By signing up and placing a $10 wager on this postseason matchup, new users will get $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses, as long as the wager settles within 30 days of claiming the offer. While the standard promotion awards a $200 bankroll boost, state-specific variations do apply: new players in Illinois will receive a $150 bonus after their $10 wager, while users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will get the $200 in bonus bets alongside an additional 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

In addition to the NBA, you can apply some of this bonus to key MLB matchups over the weekend. For example, Gerrit Cole is on the mound for the Yankees on Friday as they take on the Rays.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Supplies $200 Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer (All States, Excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 22, 2026

Claim Your $200 Bonus for Thunder vs Spurs

I love this promotion because it gives us a guaranteed cushion right out of the gate. By taking advantage of the bet365 bonus code, new users can secure $200 in bonus bets just by getting a $10 wager down on the upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs matchup—win or lose.

To qualify for this offer and secure that nice pay day, your first wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion and include minimum odds of -500. Let’s demystify that requirement: a selection with -450 odds would qualify for the bonus, but laying heavy juice on a -800 favorite would not meet the requirement.

Once your qualifying bet settles, the bonus bets will be credited to your account. From there, you have a 7-day window to use them before they expire, giving you a real chance to string together some winning tickets. Again, keep in mind your location: Illinois players are looking at a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, while bettors in Pennsylvania and New Jersey score the $200 bonus bets plus 50 spins to use at the bet365 online casino.

Odds & Analysis for Game 3

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-105) Moneyline +113 -134 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

When I’m handicapping this slate, I’m looking closely at how these two teams handle expectations. The San Antonio Spurs are entering Game 3 with solid momentum in favorable spots, having gone an impressive 4-1 (.800) straight up as a favorite over their last five games. However, you can’t overlook the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have proven to be incredibly resilient against the number, going 4-2 (.667) against the spread over their last six contests.

From a statistical standpoint, both squads have been absolutely dominant throughout the 2025 postseason. The Oklahoma City Thunder bring a highly efficient attack with a 14.1 Net Rate while holding their own on the glass with a 49.9% total rebound percentage.

On the other side, the San Antonio Spurs are anchoring their title hopes on an elite defense. San Antonio boasts a stifling 101.4 Defensive Rate and limits opponents to just 104.9 points per game. Combine that with a 13.8 Net Rate and a strong 53.5% total rebound percentage, and it’s clear they control the paint. While the Spurs might have the defensive edge on paper, Oklahoma City’s reliable performance as an underdog suggests this will be a highly competitive battle to the final buzzer.

Steps to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Unlocking your welcome bonus for this massive Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game is a quick and straightforward process. Here is my simple, step-by-step playbook to get you set up and ready to wager:

Register: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to officially lock in the promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is set up and verified, navigate to the promotions section within the bet365 app and claim your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods available on the platform. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Finally, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Thunder vs Spurs matchup or any other eligible market.

Once your initial $10 qualifying bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with your respective bonus bets.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.