Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for MLB, Spurs-Thunder Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a Western Conference Finals matchup tonight that offers a real chance for a nice pay day. Ahead of the highly anticipated Game 2 clash between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, new users can sign up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim an incredible welcome offer.

By placing a simple, qualifying $10 wager on this NBA playoff showdown, you will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets—and the best part is, you get this bonus whether your initial bet wins or loses. If you’re a new player betting from Pennsylvania or New Jersey, bet365 is sweetening the pot by tossing in 50 complimentary spins for their online casino.

Note: New users in Illinois will alternatively receive a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $200 Bonus

When I’m handicapping these playoff games, I always look for ways to maximize my bankroll before tip-off. Whether we are backing the San Antonio Spurs to steal another one on the road or taking the Oklahoma City Thunder to bounce back and defend their home court, this bet365 promo code provides a massive boost to start your betting journey.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offers on the table for this pivotal postseason matchup:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer (All States, Excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 20, 2026

How the Offer Works

Unlocking this offer is straightforward, which is exactly how we like it. New bet365 users can secure $200 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10 on any qualifying market. Remember, this bonus is guaranteed regardless of whether your first ticket cashes or busts. (And again, my friends in Illinois will get a “Bet $10, Get $150” deal, while PA and NJ bettors get those extra 50 casino spins).

To ensure your wager qualifies, there’s a simple rule of thumb: your initial $10 bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer, and it needs to be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. This is standard industry stuff. It means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but betting on a massive, heavy favorite with -800 odds won’t trigger the bonus.

Once your qualifying bet is settled and your account is credited, you’ve got 7 days to use those bonus bets before they expire. That gives us a full week of action to chase bigger payouts across the remainder of the NBA playoffs.

Expand Your Horizons: MLB and NHL Action

Listen, I know we are heavily focused on this Western Conference Finals clash, but part of being a smart bettor is finding value wherever it lives. The beauty of this bet365 bonus is its flexibility. If you prefer to study the morning line for an MLB divisional rivalry or you love the fast-paced intensity of the NHL playoffs, you aren’t boxed into betting just basketball. You can easily use your bonus bets on the diamond or the ice to build your bankroll across multiple sports.

Using the Bonus for the Spurs vs. Thunder

Following a high-scoring 122-115 victory in Game 1, the San Antonio Spurs currently hold a 1-0 series lead. The Thunder will look to bounce back and defend their home court to avoid falling into a dreaded 2-0 hole with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Game 2 Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-105) -6.5 (-115) Moneyline +203 -251 Total Points Over 216.5 (-111) Under 216.5 (-109)

When I look at this board, it’s clear the oddsmakers still respect the chalk. The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Game 2 as strong home favorites, laying 6.5 points. But betting trends tell us we’re in for a fiercely competitive matchup.

The San Antonio Spurs have thrived in the underdog role lately, going a stellar 5-1 against the spread (ATS) against opponents with a winning record over their last 6 games. On the flip side, the Thunder are tough to bet against in their own building, boasting an intimidating 13-2 (.867) straight-up record at home against winning-record opponents over their last 15 games.

Statistically, these two squads have been elite throughout the 2025 postseason. The San Antonio Spurs boast a dominant Net Rate of 15.5, while the Oklahoma City Thunder sit right on their heels at 14.8. Defense has been key: San Antonio has been suffocating, allowing just 103.5 points per game in the playoffs compared to Oklahoma City’s 106.6 points allowed per contest.

Bet365 Bonus Code Guide for New Users

Activating this welcome offer ahead of tip-off is a breeze. If you’re ready to get off the sidelines and into the action, just follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus bets:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here. You’ll need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, address, date of birth, and email to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to officially enter the promotion. Claim the Offer: Download the user-friendly bet365 app to your phone and log in to officially claim your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate over to the NBA betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Spurs vs. Thunder game—or any other eligible market—to activate the offer.

Once your initial $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with your bonus bets.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.