Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Memorial Day MLB, NBA Playoffs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesA busy Memorial Day is led by a busy MLB schedule and Game 4 between the Cavaliers and Knicks. With the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, those placing a $10 qualifying wager on this critical matchup, new bet365 users will unlock $200 in bonus bets—regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses here.
How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365Getting your account up and running to unlock your welcome offer ahead of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup is a breeze. Here is my simple, step-by-step playbook to claim your bonus:
- Register a New Account: Head over to bet365 and kick off the sign-up process. You’ll create your account by entering some standard personal information to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to punch in the bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. This is key to locking in the offer!
- Use the App: Download and launch the bet365 app on your mobile device to claim your promotional offer easily.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by depositing a minimum of $10 using any of bet365’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your Qualifying Bet: Check out the available markets for the New York vs. Cleveland game (or any other eligible event). Place a qualifying wager of at least $10 to officially activate the offer and secure those bonus bets.
bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 DetailsIf you’re looking to back either the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers, we have a real chance to build some serious momentum here. You can secure $200 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10 on the matchup. The strength of this welcome offer is that it guarantees the bonus payout no matter the outcome of your first bet. We’re in this together, so let’s make sure you get the details right: your selected wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. To put it simply, taking a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but laying heavy chalk on an -800 favorite wouldn’t qualify for the promotion.
How to Use bet365 NBA Bonus Code on New York Knicks vs Cleveland CavaliersThe New York Knicks hit the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. Scheduled to tip off on May 25, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT, this pivotal game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The stakes literally could not be higher as these two franchises clash in Round 3 of the postseason, battling it out in the Eastern Conference Finals. With three games already in the books, both teams are desperate to seize control and punch their ticket to the championship.
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds & Analysis
|Bet Type
|New York Knicks
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Spread
|-2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|-140
|+120
|Total Points
|Over 218.5 (-110)
|Under 218.5 (-110)