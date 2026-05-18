Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate a highly efficient welcome offer ahead of the upcoming Western Conference Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. By utilizing the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 during registration, bettors can place a $10 qualifying wager on this NBA playoff game and receive $200 in bonus bets.







This return is guaranteed regardless of your initial bet’s outcome, provided the wager settles within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Spurs-Thunder

Before the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off, it is important to understand the structural details of this welcome offer. Here is a quick overview of the current promotion available to new users:

For those looking to build a bankroll during the postseason, the bet365 bonus code provides a high-leverage entry point. New users can wager just $10 to extract $200 in bonus bets, effectively securing a guaranteed return regardless of whether the initial wager wins or loses.

To successfully qualify for this promotion, your initial bet must meet a specific probability threshold: the minimum odds are set at -500. From a practical standpoint, this means a selection priced at -450 qualifies for the bonus, while a heavier favorite priced at -800 does not. Furthermore, the wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the bonus bets are credited to your account balance, they carry a strict 7-day expiration window, so bettors should plan their subsequent NBA playoff wagers accordingly.

How to Use the bet365 NBA Bonus Code on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

When breaking down the betting trends, the San Antonio Spurs have consistently outperformed market expectations in difficult spots. The Spurs are 4-1 (.800) against the spread (ATS) in their last five games when facing opponents with a winning record. Conversely, the Oklahoma City Thunder have forced high-scoring environments; the total has gone over the projected line in six of the Thunder’s last seven matchups against winning teams.

Looking at the underlying postseason performance metrics, the Oklahoma City Thunder currently hold a slight statistical advantage in overall efficiency, generating an estimated Net Rate of 17.6 compared to the Spurs’ 16.6. However, San Antonio counters with a stifling defensive presence that could neutralize Oklahoma City’s attack.

The Spurs are holding opponents to just 102.5 points per game, backed by an elite Defensive Rate of 99.5 (estimated points allowed per 100 possessions). By comparison, the Thunder allow 104.6 opponent points per game on a 106.7 Defensive Rate.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code

Unlocking your welcome offer ahead of this critical Spurs vs. Thunder matchup requires following a standard sequence. New customers can execute these straightforward steps to activate the promotion: